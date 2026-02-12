Newsom’s EV push: Can Detroit break free from California’s influence?

While Washington has pulled back on electric vehicle mandates and emissions enforcement, California is moving in the opposite direction — and the nation’s largest automakers are paying close attention.

Late last month. executives from the Detroit Three met with regulators from the California Air Resources Board, reopening a conversation that has become increasingly consequential for the future of the U.S. auto industry and consumer vehicle choice.

For automakers, the lesson is familiar. Regulatory swings are inevitable, but market access is permanent.

The meeting came at a pivotal moment. Congress has revoked California’s long-standing authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards, federal fuel economy rules have been weakened, and financial penalties for missing emissions targets have been eliminated. Yet California is signaling it has no intention of slowing its push toward zero-emission transportation.

Instead, the state is preparing to launch a $200 million electric vehicle incentive program aimed at offsetting the loss of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit and sustaining pressure on automakers to electrify their fleets.

Stuck with Sacramento?

For Detroit automakers, the calculus is complex. Federal relief has eased near-term compliance costs, but California remains the largest single automotive market in the country and a regulatory bellwether for more than a dozen other states. Ignoring Sacramento has never been a viable long-term strategy, regardless of which party controls Washington.

CARB Chair Lauren Sanchez underscored that reality in a recent interview, saying the state is accelerating its zero-emission agenda while attempting to balance environmental goals with workforce stability and industry constraints. That balance is becoming harder to maintain as political and legal battles reshape the regulatory landscape.

California’s influence dates back decades. Under the Clean Air Act of 1970, the state was granted unique authority to seek EPA waivers allowing it to impose stricter emissions standards than federal rules. Other states were permitted to adopt California’s standards, giving the state outsize influence over national vehicle design and production.

War on waivers

That authority has now been curtailed. Using the Congressional Review Act, Congress rescinded California’s Advanced Clean Cars II waiver, which would have required a phaseout of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Lawmakers also revoked waivers governing zero-emission heavy-duty trucks and stricter diesel emissions rules, while federal regulators halted penalties for automakers that miss tailpipe targets.

The financial implications are significant. General Motors has said the rollback of federal emissions rules could save the company up to $750 million — relief that matters in an industry facing high interest rates, slowing EV demand, and rising production costs.

California officials argue that short-term relief may come at a long-term cost. Weakening U.S. emissions and efficiency standards, they say, risks surrendering technological leadership to global competitors such as China, which has aggressively subsidized EV manufacturing and battery development.

From the state’s perspective, the new $200 million incentive program is meant to bridge a growing gap. With federal tax credits gone, EVs remain more expensive than comparable gasoline vehicles for many consumers, and EV sales have slowed nationwide. State incentives are intended to prevent demand from stalling further while encouraging manufacturers to continue investing in electrification.

Cooling demand

Automakers, however, are responding to a market that no longer aligns neatly with policy ambitions. Consumer interest in EVs has cooled, charging infrastructure remains uneven, and concerns about affordability, insurance costs, and resale values persist. In response, manufacturers are delaying some EV launches, scaling back production targets, and refocusing on hybrids and internal combustion vehicles that better match consumer demand.

That disconnect has fueled tension between California leaders and the auto industry. Governor Gavin Newsom sharply criticized GM last year after the company supported federal efforts to roll back California’s authority. GM, while welcoming federal regulatory relief, emphasized California’s importance as a market and reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing dialogue with state regulators.

The legal fight is far from over. California officials are preparing to challenge potential efforts to rescind the EPA’s “endangerment finding,” which underpins federal authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Repealing it would mark one of the most consequential shifts in environmental policy in decades and would almost certainly trigger prolonged court battles.

At the same time, California has quietly pulled back some proposals. The state withdrew waiver requests that would have imposed strict locomotive emissions rules and accelerated diesel truck replacements, framing the move as a strategic effort to preserve flexibility while pursuing alternative regulatory and incentive-based approaches.

A familiar lesson

For automakers, the lesson is familiar. Regulatory swings are inevitable, but market access is permanent. California’s economy rivals that of entire nations, and its policies continue to influence vehicle standards well beyond its borders. Even without formal waiver authority, the state retains powerful tools through incentives, procurement policies, and partnerships.

Detroit’s continued engagement reflects a recognition that today’s rollback may not be tomorrow’s reality. Political power shifts, court decisions evolve, and regulatory frameworks rarely stand still. Maintaining dialogue with California regulators is less about immediate concessions than long-term positioning in an industry with product cycles measured in decades.

As federal and state governments continue to diverge, automakers are left to bridge the gap. This week’s meetings may not resolve that tension, but they underscore a growing reality: California is pressing ahead with an agenda that increasingly outpaces consumer demand, infrastructure readiness, and market economics.

Incentives and mandates can shape product planning, but they cannot manufacture affordability or force trust. When policy consistently runs ahead of buyers, the result is not innovation — it is distortion. And the cost of that distortion is ultimately borne not by regulators, but by consumers.