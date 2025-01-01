One of the nation's largest Christian radio stations will close its doors in a month

Long-running Atlanta radio station 104.7 The Fish, which is one of the largest Christian radio stations in the country, will go off the air on February 1, 2025, according to WSB-TV.

The station, which has been running in its current format for almost a quarter-century, is one of the largest contemporary Christian radio stations in the country. The station is shutting down because the station's current owners, Salem Communications, sold the station as part of a package deal with two other stations to the Educational Media Foundation, which also runs a series of Christian radio stations.

In a statement provided by Salem to the media, interim CEO David Santrella said, "Upon the closing of these three transactions, we will have transformed and significantly improved Salem’s balance sheet and capital structure. With the exception of its revolving line of credit, Salem will have no outstanding debt. Salem will also benefit from working with an important new strategic investor that is expected to bring significant new opportunities to the company as well as offer incredible expertise in the area of digital media."

Salem executives also expressed hope that EMF would continue some form of Christian programming, saying that EMF had been a "delightful" partner during the sale. However, a number of on-air personalities at The Fish have already taken to social media to announce that they will not be retained when the new station opens in February. The hosts of the popular "Kevin and Taylor Show" confirmed that their show was ending but praised EMF, saying, "We've heard nothing but good things about the company who is taking over," and likewise expressing hope that Christian programming would continue on 104.7 in the new year.