Was Chandra Levy's murder a UFO cover-up? 25 years later, her parents want answers.

A quarter of a century after their daughter's death, the parents of a 24-year-old who went missing say she may have had knowledge about UFOs that she was not supposed to have.

The case dates back to 2001, when Chandra Levy, an intern at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Washington, D.C., mysteriously disappeared.

'Could she have known something that she wasn't supposed to know?'

National scandal

The disappearance drew intense national media attention at the time, much of it focused on Levy’s relationship with then-Rep. Gary Condit, a Democrat who represented California’s 18th Congressional District — including Levy’s hometown of Modesto.

Levy's body was discovered three weeks after she went missing, in a park just a few miles from her apartment. Authorities only found her skeletal remains. While the coroner determined that there was enough evidence to declare a homicide, the location of the murder was unclear.

A few days after her death, Levy's father, Robert, told police that his daughter was in a romantic relationship with Condit, which Condit denied. Condit was later cleared by investigators.

Years later, authorities charged Ingmar Guandique — an illegal immigrant who had attacked other women in Rock Creek Park around the same time — with Levy's murder. His 2010 conviction was later vacated, leaving elements of the case unresolved.

Landmark conference

Now Levy's parents, Susan and Robert Levy, maintain that their daughter's connection to Condit is what may have resulted in her death.

In an interview with NewsNation, the couple pointed to a UFO conference held by Steven Greer in D.C. eight days after Chandra went missing. The conference was seen as a landmark event, as it featured 20 witnesses from military, government, and intelligence backgrounds.

"At that time, Chandra mentioned something that she knew about the UFOs and Congressman Condit was on the committee to learn about UFOs," Mr. Levy told host Jesse Weber.

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- YouTube

A broader pattern

Condit served on the House Intelligence Committee for about two years between 1999 and 2001.

Levy’s mother said her daughter told her that Condit “believes in UFOs like I do and that he deals with this stuff.”

“Could she have known something that she wasn’t supposed to know?” she asked. “And could she have been wiped out because she knew too much?”

The parents acknowledged that they have no direct evidence, describing their theory as speculation informed by their own research. Still, they pointed to what they see as a broader pattern — suggesting, without proof, that their daughter’s death could be connected to other recent cases involving government scientists who have died or gone missing.

RELATED: Speculation mounts over mysterious deaths and disappearances tied to US space and nuclear program

Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department/Getty Images

“It all sort of fits together,” said Mr. Levy.

They also claimed they had been warned not to pursue that line of thinking, alleging that elements within the CIA have targeted individuals “too involved” in the subject.

The couple urged Donald Trump and lawmakers including Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) to exercise caution when discussing UFO disclosure publicly. Burchett has previously alluded to government secrets regarding UFOs while declaring that he is “not suicidal."

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