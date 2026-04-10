7 scientists tied to NASA, Los Alamos, and defense research dead or missing — Pat Gray reacts

Conspiracy theories are swirling after several prominent U.S. scientists and defense researchers with ties to classified aerospace, nuclear, and UFO projects died or mysteriously vanished under suspicious circumstances in recent years.

Rumors about cover-ups, assassinations, and even stranger theories are ramping up, and now even mainstream outlets are beginning to take notice.

On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat, Keith Malinak, and Jeffy watched and reacted to a recent segment from Fox News host Will Cain, who laid out seven of the most striking cases and asked the obvious question: Are these incidents connected, or is this just a tragic coincidence?

Cain presented the following cases of scientists and defense researchers who died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances:

Carl Grillmair: Caltech astrophysicist who worked on a NASA-supported space telescope project and infrared systems; "shot and killed at his home just two months ago."

Caltech astrophysicist who worked on a NASA-supported space telescope project and infrared systems; "shot and killed at his home just two months ago." Frank Maiwald: Senior scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab; "died nearly two years ago, but his cause of death has never been made public."

Senior scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab; "died nearly two years ago, but his cause of death has never been made public." Monica Reza: NASA/JPL-connected aerospace scientist; disappeared while hiking in California last summer.

NASA/JPL-connected aerospace scientist; disappeared while hiking in California last summer. William McCasland: Retired Air Force major general who formerly commanded the Air Force Research Lab and oversaw classified aerospace R&D; vanished from his home in February 2026. He had a direct professional connection to Monica Reza through funding her earlier materials research project.

Retired Air Force major general who formerly commanded the Air Force Research Lab and oversaw classified aerospace R&D; vanished from his home in February 2026. He had a direct professional connection to Monica Reza through funding her earlier materials research project. Melissa Casias: Worked an administrative role at Los Alamos National Lab with security clearances; has been "missing since last summer."

Worked an administrative role at Los Alamos National Lab with security clearances; has been "missing since last summer." Anthony Chavez: Longtime Los Alamos National Laboratory employee; disappeared while out for a walk in May 2025.

Longtime Los Alamos National Laboratory employee; disappeared while out for a walk in May 2025. Nuno Loureiro: MIT plasma and fusion physicist; shot and killed in December 2025 at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, after answering the doorbell.

Cain noted the overlap in their sensitive research ties, pointing out the same handful of institutions — NASA, Air Force Research, Los Alamos Laboratory — and asked: “Could they be connected, or is this something else entirely?”

Pat calls the entire situation “bizarre” and reacts with his trademark skepticism. To hear his full take and what he thinks might really be going on, watch the episode above.

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