Pope Leo XIV: Cubs or White Sox fan?

The election of a new pope is always a time of excitement, anxiety, and anticipation. People ask a million questions. Is he conservative or liberal? Is he pro- or anti-migrants? What are his opinions on global warming? The Latin Mass? Capitalism? Gay marriage? Women’s ordination?

But the election of Chicago native Pope Leo XIV on Thursday raised a question that has never before been asked about a pope: Which baseball team does he support?

The first-ever American pontiff, the man born Robert F. Prevost spent decades of his life in service to the Order of St. Augustine, in addition to his work in Peru and Rome. He was made a cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis and was chosen by the College of Cardinals to become the next Holy Father for 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

Leo XIV certainly won’t be the first sports-loving pope; Pope Francis was well known as an Argentine soccer fan. But never before has a baseball fan occupied the throne of St. Peter.

Which raises the question: Cubs or White Sox?

Well, it depends who you ask. ABC News allegedly declared that he’s Cubs fan. Meanwhile, the pope's brother went on local WGN News to claim Leo for the Sox. WLS-TV claims that he is a fan of both Chicago teams.

Neither of the Windy City rivals seems ready to settle for a tie.

“Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! Hey Chicago! He’s a Cubs Fan!” the Cubs proclaimed on their official social media.

The White Sox later tweeted, “Well, would you look at that... Congratulations to Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV” and “Hey Chicago, He’s a Sox Fan!”

The Sox later made their case in an official statement:

Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV’s lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields. Some things are bigger than baseball, but in this case, we’re glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican. A pinstripes White Sox jersey with his name on it and a hat are already on the way to Rome, and of course, the Pontiff always is welcome at his ballpark.

Fr. Burke Masters, the official chaplain for the Chicago Cubs, celebrated the initial news by asking the pope to celebrate Mass at Wrigley Field and saying, “I’ve had the opportunity to meet him; [what an] incredible human being.” Numerous commentators have even suggested that the Holy Father ought to be invited to throw out the first pitch at a game.

Fellow Chicago native, Cubs fan, and apologist extraordinaire Bishop Robert Barron described Pope Leo as quietly competent, prayerful, and experienced and hopes that the unlikely selection of an American pope will revivify the American church. Unfortunately, he did not mention baseball.

The story also comes amid one of the Chicago Cubs’ best seasons in years. The north-side team currently has the best offense of any team in Major League Baseball, marking the Cubs' best performance since the season after they won the 2016 World Series. They currently have a 22-16 record and are placed first in the NL Central Division.

Maybe if they’re lucky, a papal blessing could net the Cubs their second World Series win this century! Similarly, one could help the White Sox break their current slump of 10-28.

Given the new pope’s quiet temperament and reputation for unity and being conciliatory, he’ll simply say that he loves all of his sports teams equally as a good father does to all his children (except the Brewers …).