President Trump swears in, Hollywood curses

Be warned: Your eyes are about to roll faster than President Donald Trump’s did at that interfaith service.

The Razzies “honored” 2024’s “Reagan” with six nominations, including Worst Movie of the Year.

Colbert is like a has-been band stuck playing the local fair. He’s still playing the hits, but it’s increasingly sad …

The annual event announces its nominees prior to the Oscar reveal and has had a hard-left bias for some time. Just like the Oscars, but often even more obvious. The Razzies said Dennis Quaid’s turn as the Gipper warranted Worst Actor consideration, too.

And yet the film earned an eye-popping 98% “fresh” rating with general audiences at RottenTomatoes.com.

World of Reel suggests the Razzies shouldn’t be taken seriously. Not only did the body select Stanley Kubrick as 1980’s Worst Director winner for “The Shining,” the group’s members have no qualifications save ponying up as little as $40 for the right to vote in the annual “awards.”

President Trump vowed to bring back Hollywood’s golden age. Maybe MAGA can sign up en masse and nominate some bona fide clunkers …

Cry harder

You didn’t have to watch late-night TV this week to know how hosts would weigh in on the Trump inauguration. It’s Orange Man Bad all the way down.

They cursed. They stewed. They raged against the dying of the Democratic light. And, to no one’s surprise, Stephen Colbert scraped the bottom of the comedy barrel.

The man who gave us the Vax Scene cringe skit went back to the Russian collusion hoax. Really. Except to Colbert, it’s still a possibility.

Ya gotta love his never-say-die spirit. Here’s a snippet of his therapy sessi — er, rather, Monday monologue.

“He told us to inject bleach, and I still believe there’s a pee-pee tape! Russia, if you’re listening, let the ‘golden age’ begin.”

Cameron 'Back in Action'

Turns out we missed Cameron Diaz.

The “Mask” alum went off the Hollywood grid for the past decade, focusing on marriage and motherhood. Now, she’s “Back” in the new Netflix action caper alongside Jamie Foxx in “Back in Action.”

The film follows a super-spy couple who are dragged back into the espionage game.

The Netflix original generated 46.8M views over its first week, according to Deadline.com, making it one of the most popular debuts in the streamer’s recent history.

She called the break “the best 10 years” of her life. And as luck would have it, she dodged the dreadful 2019 “Charlie’s Angels” reboot …

'Star Wars' so white?

It took a while, but the minds behind the “Star Wars” saga finally realized how to save the film galaxy. Hire a straight, white male!

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in director Shawn Levy’s upcoming “Star Wars” film. No other details were released, but reports suggest the film could be fast-tracked and begin filming before year’s end.

Somebody was watching “South Park” at Team Disney and took notes …

Bill Burr makes amends

Bill Burr couldn’t be more wrong about the politicians who made the California fires so much worse, but he’ll make amends on his own terms.

The woke-hating stand-up is teaming with Shane Gillis for a fundraiser aimed at helping those impacted by the wildfires. It’s one of many L.A.-themed events planned in the coming weeks to help Angelenos in distress.

Burr infamously appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this month and scorched those attempting to blame Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) or Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the unrelenting fires. What do we know? he asked the far-left host.

Well, we have eyes, ears, and a functional Google tab to find all sorts of damning details. Today’s political satirists should, at the very least, fire up Bing and find out what they’re missing …

'Toxic' masculinity returns

Good news for fans of so-bad-they’re-good movies. “The Toxic Avenger,” a remake of the uber-low-budget shocker from the 1980s, has been sitting on the shelf for two years. The film updates the cult hit with a technical upgrade and a spiffy cast.

Think Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, and One Degree of Kevin Bacon.

The 1984 film came from Troma Entertainment, previously known for its schlock sex comedies.

Yet the reboot couldn’t find a studio to bring it to the marketplace. Yes, the same marketplace that thought “Madame Web,” “Borderlands,” and “Kraven the Hunter” merited over 3,000 screens.

The finished product is too violent, some suggested, and therefore unreleaseable.

The twist? The film might, gulp, be good. The remake earned positive reviews from select critics, so it’s not the clunker we imagined. Or, as one scribe suggested, it’s “agreeably stupid.”

That one should go on the poster.

Either way, it’s heading to a theater near you sometime this year. There’s always room for stupid, apparently.