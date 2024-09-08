Provisions: Underwood Ranches

Underwood Ranches



Category: Farming, ranching, hot sauce production

Founder: Urban Daniel Underwood

Founded: 1913

Location: Ventura County, California

Current CEO: Craig Underwood

Representative products: Jalapenos, vegetables, herbs, fruit, cotton, Underwood Ranches Sriracha Sauce, chili garlic sauce, BBQ sauce, T-shirts inked with animated dragons

At a glance:

An iconic condiment and a great backstory: The Underwoods began farming on 300 acres in Ventura Country in 1867, making it one of the oldest family-owned, family-operated farms in California.

Today, the farm spreads across 3,000 acres.

For 28 years, the farm was the pepper supplier for Huy Fong Foods, the maker of sriracha sauce. The two companies had a falling out, which has worked in favor of Underwood Ranches.

Underwood uses a blend of modern and traditional farming techniques, including sustainable farming, a genuine commitment to preserving the land.

Today, Underwood makes its own brand of sriracha sauce using peppers grown on the farm.

In their own words: CEO Craig Underwood

“Farming teaches you to be resilient. Every year is different, every crop has its challenges, but you adapt, learn, and keep going. That’s the essence of what we do.”

“We believe in producing the highest-quality product possible, with integrity and care for our land and our community. It’s not just about growing food; it’s about growing it right.”

“We’re always looking for better ways to do things — more efficient, more sustainable, and more effective. Agriculture isn’t about staying the same; it’s about moving forward with every lesson learned.”

“Supporting local farmers isn’t just a trend; it’s vital for our communities, our economy, and our future. When you buy local, you’re investing in your neighbors and in a more sustainable food system.”

“We’re excited about what’s next for Underwood Ranches. The future is about expanding our reach, innovating our products, and staying true to our roots as growers committed to quality and sustainability.”