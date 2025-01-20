Psychology Today's unscientific mission to rebrand sickness as 'superpower'

Scientific American has long traded its credibility for ideology, declaring that biological differences between men and women are imaginary and insisting that sex is merely a social "construct." But if you thought the heights of pseudoscience peaked there, you’re wrong.

Psychology Today seems determined to one-up this lunacy.

Neurodiversity: The new snake oil

Consider the outlet's shameless peddling of “neurodiversity” — an ill-defined sound bite used to dismiss decades of research in favor of “affirmations” that feel good but hold no empirical weight.

At its core, neurodiversity refers to the idea that neurological differences, such as autism, ADHD, and dyslexia, are natural variations in the human genome rather than disorders to be addressed. While this perspective may comfort some, it dangerously romanticizes genuine struggles, brushing aside the critical role of evidence-based interventions.

Rather than promoting treatments that could genuinely enhance lives (and no, I don’t mean pharmaceuticals), the neurodiversity movement often prioritizes celebrating “individuality” at the expense of confronting real, debilitating challenges.

The idea is seductive. But it’s also insidious.

Reject rigorous studies, dismiss proven treatments, and replace them with syrupy platitudes. This isn’t harmless; it creates a culture where legitimate suffering is trivialized and essential interventions are framed as oppressive.

By dressing up illness in the language of empowerment, the movement dissuades individuals from seeking help, subtly convincing them that their struggles aren’t struggles at all. They are, in fact, superpowers. And these superpowers should be celebrated.

Worse still, it labels anyone who dares question this perverse narrative as a bigot — a backward fool unworthy of serious consideration.

Fairy tales for adults

But the absurdity doesn’t end there. Enter “lavender marriages,” where supposedly gay and straight partners coexist in blissful union, a fairy tale entirely unsupported by data.

Yet Psychology Today promotes this idea with a straight face, offering it as a plausible framework for relationships. It’s as though fairy tales have not only migrated from children’s books to self-help shelves but have now infiltrated peer-reviewed journals.

And then there’s the magazine's unrelenting advocacy for "trans-identified" men competing in women’s sports.

Here, Psychology Today confidently bulldozes through irrefutable biological realities in favor of ideological zealotry. The overwhelming physical advantages of male puberty — greater muscle mass, bone density, and cardiovascular capacity — are glaringly obvious to anyone willing to look. Yet these differences are blithely dismissed, replaced by a crusade against common sense that prioritizes feelings over fairness.

This is more than bad science; it’s a blatant disregard for women’s safety, equity, and hard-won opportunities in sports.

The pièce de résistance is a recent feature glorifying menopause as a “catalyst for psychospiritual development.” Forget the very real and well-documented symptoms — hot flashes, insomnia, bone loss, and debilitating mood swings. None of that matters when you can reframe this biological bombshell as some mystical gateway to enlightenment.

In this magical world, suffering isn’t something to be mitigated; it’s a spiritual calling, a chance to “evolve” as you lie awake at 3 a.m., drenched in sweat, wondering why life feels like a cruel joke.

One can only wonder what’s next in this circus of rebranding disorder as divine transformation. Perhaps kidney stones will become the “sacred pain” of self-discovery. Will migraines be hailed as “intense meditative opportunities”? Perhaps colon cancer will be spun as the ultimate “spiritual cleanse.” The sheer audacity of pretending that every form of human suffering is some sort of cosmic blessing is beyond absurd — it’s insulting.

Who cares?

Now, you might ask, “Who cares what a ridiculous magazine says?” But Psychology Today isn’t just any magazine. It’s the world’s most widely read psychology publication, shaping the views of psychologists who, in turn, influence legislative policies, educational curricula, and even court decisions. This isn’t just harmless, woke drivel; it’s a dangerous dereliction of intellectual responsibility.

Sadly, none of this should surprise us. Politics, as the saying goes, is downstream from culture, and our culture today is, quite frankly, unhinged. Moreover, science has been hijacked by political motives. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed this rot for all to see, with “experts” bending data to suit agendas and dissenters labeled heretics. The same unscientific philosophies underpin the trans movement, where ideology routinely trumps biological reality.

Psychology, once the pursuit of understanding human behavior through rigorous study, has become a parody of itself.What once aimed to help individuals navigate the complexities of life now offers little more than a curated buffet of half-baked theories dressed up as legitimate truth.

The field’s potential for redemption grows dimmer with each new foray into pseudoscience. Psychology Today’s reputation as an unimpeachable source of accessible and credible psychological insight now circles the drain, taking with it any hope for meaningful reform.

The magazine’s descent into irrelevance reflects a deeper crisis in modern science — one in which ideological conformity has replaced intellectual rigor. What remains is a hollow shell, propped up by institutions that prioritize virtue-signaling over genuine understanding. The damage now permeates our schools, our laws, and our collective psyche, leaving millions adrift in a sea of destructive lies.