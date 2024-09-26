Punchy De Niro once again mistakes movie premiere for anti-Trump protest

Friends don’t let friends invite Robert De Niro to their movie premieres.



Director Francis Ford Coppola learned that lesson the hard way this week. The Hollywood icon debuted “Megalopolis,” his audacious new film starring Adam Driver and Jon Voight, before select IMAX audiences nationwide Monday.

Coppola introduced the film personally via a livestream Q&A prior to the screening featuring longtime pals De Niro and director Spike Lee. Neither is involved with the project, but both share long, personal ties with the director.

The event was meant to honor both Coppola and his latest film, but De Niro and Lee turned the event into a Trump roast.

They took turns torching the GOP favorite and demanding audiences vote against him come Nov. 5. If you’ve heard De Niro speak over the past seven-plus years, you know exactly what he said.

Different day. Same script. Yawn.

He’s done this shtick before. Team Apple edited the anti-Trump comments from his 2023 speech on behalf of the studio’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” event. Silly Apple. The company wanted the focus to remain on the movie, not the costar’s political obsession.

The actor raged against Trump anyway (and Apple for telling him what NOT to say).

At this point, De Niro needs to be given the Hannibal Lecter treatment at public events. Tied to a gurney. Face covered in a protective mask so he can’t spout his Trump rhetoric. Or, if you have a movie to promote, keep De Niro in front of the camera where he belongs.

Amazing abortion

Quick: What's the biggest issue facing America today? Unchecked immigration? The disappearing middle class? Rising crime?

Wrong! It's that we're not having enough abortions.

At least according to Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. The “Silver Linings Playbook” star shared why she’s voting for the “amazing” Kamala Harris come November.

“I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights. That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

Except Trump has been clear and vocal about not supporting a nationwide abortion ban.

We won't hold our breath for a fact-check, as the pro-choice movement relies heavily on this kind of fuzzy thinking. How else can a fetus simultaneously be a "clump of cells" and a developing baby — all depending on how the mother feels about it?

Lionsgate presents ... Robohack!

Lionsgate is giving AI a try.



The studio announced it will incorporate AI technology “to develop cutting-edge, capital-efficient content creation opportunities.”

That sounds like something an AI bot might write, but the bigger picture couldn’t be more obvious. AI tech can save Hollywood major money. And, in the case of Lionsgate, there’s never been a better time for just that.

The studio’s list of summer clunkers includes “The Crow,” “Borderlands,” and, most likely, “Megalopolis.” The expensive saga is expecting to open $4-8 million this weekend. The film’s budget is estimated at $120 million.

The first two Lionsgate films capped out at a horrifying $9 million and $15 million each, respectively.

The AI announcement may rankle some Hollywood insiders. Others realize it’s only a matter of time before they sign up, too.

Christmas jeer

“Red One” has a distinct “Jingle All the Way” vibe. Or is it “Fred Claus"?

We get a bevy of new Christmas movies each year, most of which make classics like “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation” shine even brighter by comparison.

Next up? “Red One,” and the buzz is already making us wish we got coal instead. It’s the movie that reportedly went way over budget because star Dwayne Johnson preferred not to arrive on set as planned. A lot.

Johnson and Chris Evans play reluctant partners trying to save a kidnapped Ol’ St. Nick (J.K. Simmons).

The trailer looks like the kind of glossy, high-tech film that snuffs out any semblance of Yuletide glee. We’ll reserve judgment for the finished movie, hitting theaters Nov. 15. If it’s as clunky as feared, watching “Die Hard” will bring that seasonal cheer back in a hurry.

Junket jailbreak

Movie journalists are as mad as hell, and they’re not gonna take it anymore.

The latest sign? Multiple journos boycotted a Johnny Depp-led press soiree after time constraints turned their face time into a tiny, embarrassing window. Previously, more than 100 entertainment scribes signed an open letter protesting the dearth of chances to query actors in recent months.

They have a point. This reporter often is given the chance to participate in “virtual” press junkets where the publicists can screen out any question deemed “inconvenient.”

Now, if only political journalists reacted with equal horror when VP Kamala Harris stiff-arms them on the daily.