Quick Fix: What's the safest used car for my teenager?

Take my advice: A reliable ride for a new driver doesn't have to break the bank.
Hi, I'm Lauren Fix, longtime automotive journalist and a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. Welcome back to "Quick Fix," where I answer car-related questions you submit to me.
Today's question comes from Sarah in Tampa, Florida.
Hi Lauren:
We are helping our teenager buy his first car so he can drive himself to his job this summer. We want something safe, inexpensive, and reliable.
Can you 1) recommend where to look for such a car? And 2) suggest any makes or models that buyers tend to have good luck with?
Thank you!
Great question, Sarah — and I think I've got some good answers for you.
When it comes to buying a used car, dealers are always a good bet: buy a certified pre-owned vehicle and you're protected by a warranty.
If you want buy from a private seller, I recommend you get the vehicle you're considering up on a lift so an ASE certified mechanic can look at. Have him or her give the car one of three rankings:
Green: This means "go," of course. It's well-maintained, no rust, the engine and brakes are in good working order. An easy decision to buy.
Yellow: Cars like this might have been in a minor fender-bender, or have some concerning but repairable issues to deal with. Worth a buy if you know what you're getting into.
Red: Avoid. This includes severe accidents, flood damage, a salvage title, and the kind of problems (transmission, for example) that can cost more than the value of the car.
As far as car safety goes, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) maintains a wealth of ratings online.
Now for where the rubber meets the road. Here are a few of my car recommendations at different price points.
New
- Kia K4
- Mazda CX 30
- Toyota Prius
- Honda Civic
Used under 20k
- 2017 Toyota RAV4
- 2018 Mazda CX 5
- 2017 Honda CR – V
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Used under 15k
- 2018 Kia Sportage
- 2019 Kia Soul
- 2017 Toyota Corolla
- 2018 Mazda3
And, for some real bargains (keep in mind, however, that with cars 10-15 years old you're sacrificing safety and/or reliability):
Used under 10k
- 2009 Toyota RAV4
- 2010 Honda element
- 2011 Toyota Avalon
Got a car-related question? Email me at getquickfix@pm.me.
Lauren Fix is a nationally recognized automotive expert, journalist, and author. She is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers as well as an ASE-certified technician. Lauren has been fixing, restoring, and racing cars since the age of ten.
Lauren Fix
