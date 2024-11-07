Rosie O'Donnell reveals she's a loser even in her preferred post-election alternate reality

Former comedian Rosie O'Donnell was one of the many liberals who decided to film and share their meltdowns over President Donald Trump's landslide victory this week.

O'Donnell suggested in a Wednesday TikTok video that Kamala Harris' crushing defeat signaled again the need for a radical transformation of the American republic, namely the abolition of the Electoral College. Trump secured 312 electoral votes Tuesday, and Harris managed to nab only 226 votes.

It appears the grieving Trump critic was unaware that even without that institution, which enhances the status of minority interests and prompts political candidates to appeal to the whole of the nation as opposed to a few populous coastal states, she still would have ended up crying on TikTok.

O'Donnell's video was captioned, "I remain stunned and kinda numb #thankyoukamalaharris," with the addition, "resist fascism #neverforget" — an apparent attempt to draw a parallel between Trump's success and the Holocaust.

Holding back tears, the 62-year-old Trump critic, who celebrated the Republican president's felony conviction earlier this year, said, "So what can we say? We watched Kamala do her speech — must have been very difficult to do — and Claire McCaskill crying on 'Deadline White House' with Nicolle Wallace, and so many touching videos from people today talking about how to take care of yourself when you're, you know, overwhelmed and stressed and scared."

"Get ready," said O'Donnell, "because we're in for one hell of a ride with him at the helm and no immunity guardrails."

Hours before the former comedian posted her video, the markets surged in response to Trump's win — the first time the Dow jumped over 1,000 points in a single day since November 2022.

Midway through the video, O'Donnell said, "How about we get rid of the Electoral College? Does that — anybody like that? Anyone? I'm not so sure any more. It's a popular vote. That's what we need to do. Who gets the most votes wins. One vote, one person. No racist math in the equation. Okay?

"That's what I'd like to do," continued O'Donnell. "Spend my life doing that, right. Find a cause you believe in and go right for it."

'Who is going to tell her?'

President Trump not only won a landslide victory where it counts — the Electoral College — but also became the first Republican in 20 years to win the popular vote. At the time of publication, Decision Desk HQ indicated that Trump had nearly 73 million votes — 4,637,738 million more votes than Harris. The difference roughly amounts to the population of Louisiana.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted, "The scope of the victory — electoral swing state domination, popular vote victory, and a Republican-controlled Senate — represents a decisive rejection of the Biden-Harris administration."

Critics online poked fun at O'Donnell's failure to appreciate that her advocacy would likely not have prevented another Trump victory.

"Who is going to tell her?" wrote one X user.

The Pittsburgh-based sports commentator John Steigerwald asked, "Is she still in favor of packing the Supreme Court?"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!