Conservative women have decided they're better looking than liberals

Many young women have had enough of being told men can be in their locker rooms, that being alone is better, and that Republicans want to take their rights away.

In fact, hundreds of thousands of conservatives — particularly in big cities — have been searching for alternatives to transactional dating experiences that push liberal indoctrination, which has included banning guns and forced gender ideology, as part of matchmaking.

'It's OK to take up space, have fun, look good, and still stand firm in your values.'

The counterculture has even swung in the online dating marketplace with the popularity of an app called Date Right Stuff. Launched in 2022, the app for conservative singles has around 400,000 downloads, according to co-founder Dan Huff.

Huff told the New York Post that after President Trump's re-election, the app saw a download boom of "tens of thousands," which has only helped his team focus on getting conservatives out and meeting each other.

"There’s a spark in New York now, a reawakening," Huff added, noting that he has helped organize events for conservatives in blue cities with "hundreds of attendees."

With the stated goal of letting conservatives know they are not alone in Democratic strongholds, the app spawned another not-so-liberal venture: a female entrepreneur's attempt at popularizing traditional dating by hosting events that openly boast conservatives are better looking than liberals.

Raquel Debono puts these gatherings together and unabashedly calls them "Make America Hot Again."

Debono stresses that she is focused on "what actually works: meeting in person."

"It's the most traditional, genuinely human way to connect," Debono told Blaze News.

The 29-year-old is actually the former chief marketing officer of Date Right Stuff but says her vision expanded into its own movement, away from dating apps.

"Dating apps, for all their promises, have made dating transactional, isolating, and shallow. They're what's ruined dating, not meeting face to face. My events flip that script and remind people that real chemistry doesn't happen behind a screen."

Debono hosted a NYC party in May and had no problem drawing out notable attendees. The host was pictured alongside popular female influencers like Paula Scanlan, a former NCAA swimmer turned women's sports activist, and Christine Clark, a conservative commentator and podcast host.

Sporting a "Make America Hot Again" hat, Debono says she has found success in helping people build "real connections."

"If that means being 'hot' and confident while doing it? Even better. I'm showing that you can be young, right-leaning, and still be the life of the party — that's what scares [liberals] most."

Debono expressed her desire to enforce the same, basic idea through her events and commentary: "It's OK to take up space, have fun, look good, and still stand firm in your values."

Blaze News asked Justine Brooke Murray, a conservative host and former Miss Central Jersey 2024, if right-wing-themed dating apps and meet-ups represent a moral contradiction for conservative women.

"Of course, people shouldn't be calling themselves 'hot,' but looking good is not a crime," Murray retorted. "How else are people going to meet and truly get to know each other, without opportunities for it? Mixers like these are considered old-fashioned, and frankly, kosher in an online age that bred my generation to think hooking up with random people they 'meet' on an app is normal."

Murray agreed that making America "hot again," and what it represents, is the right way to combat "vapid" Marxists who want to center society around the concept of "oppression" and posting "edited, scantily clad pictures on Tinder."

As well, the influencer vehemently rejected the idea that the conservative gatherings were just another way for women to get attention.

"Attention-seeking would be women posting those pictures for quick affirmation. And on social media, you never know who the dirty old guy (or woman) on the other end of the screen actually is."

