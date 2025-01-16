Sick burn: Harry and Meghan spark rage with LA fire photo op

If only they could have put out the Pacific Palisades fire with liberal tears.

The ABC comic is crying, again, and yes it’s about Donald Trump, again. Jimmy Kimmel famously choked up on camera the day after the election, a humiliating moment for the former “Man Show” host.

At least his latest sobfest referred to an actual disaster. His show tapes in the greater Los Angeles area, a region hammered by unprecedented wildfires and government negligence. A satirist might take the opportunity to skewer officials like Mayor Karen “URL” Bass (D) or Gov. Gavin “Marshall Plan” Newsom (D). Their combined incompetence is impossible to deny.

Instead, Kimmel turned his ire on Trump for critiquing their performance in the spotlight.

“And tonight, I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things our alleged future president and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour. … The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters, who apparently aren’t white enough to be out there risking their lives on our behalf, it’s disgusting. But it’s not surprising.”

It's also not accurate. Conservatives like Trump have hammered California officials for laser-focusing on diversity while ignoring firefighting 101. Get more water. Plan for the worst. Etc., etc.

And if you can’t carry a larger-than-average man out of a burning building, have the decency not to brag about it …

Further evidence of the end times

“The View” hosts push the “broken clock” maxim to the brink. The show is so wrong, so often, that it’s even less accurate than a broken clock.

This week was an exception.

We just learned that Carrie Underwood will perform at Trump’s inauguration. It’s the kind of gig that no major star would accept back in 2017. Or 2020. Or 2023, really. Now, with a vibe shift under way, celebrities are warming up to the real estate mogul. To a degree.

The announcement might have been greeted by a social media mob, digital thugs demanding that she reject the gig. Not this time. Plus, not one but two of "The View’s” hosts defended Underwood’s right to sing at the show.

“If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s just me.”

That’s Whoopi Goldberg. The same host who said Trump would break up interracial marriages.

Now, the truly shocking part.

“I think art is art and you have a right to perform where you want to perform.”

That was Sunny Hostin, the person who advised liberals to kick Trump voters out of their Thanksgiving meal gatherings.

Tick-tock, tick-tock …

Justine Bateman burns royal 'ambulance chasers'

Sometimes an insult sticks. It’s hard to predict but true. And chances are that what Justine Bateman said about the quasi-royal couple will haunt them for a spell. Maybe longer.

The sitcom actress turned filmmaker slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for doing a glorified photo op with people impacted by the California wildfires. The couple handed out food and offered comfort to those suddenly homeless following the roiling disaster.

Haven’t the people of Los Angeles suffered enough?

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now?”

“They don’t live here. They are tourists. Disaster Tourists …”

All climate change, all the time

And now for this column's second "The View"-related item. Apologies in advance.

"This is like a slow death," said Joy Behar recently.

No, she wasn't describing the average viewer's experience of watching the tired televised gabfest. She was referring to the "real" culprit behind the deadly wildfires.

You guessed it: climate change.

According to Behar, we're not talking enough about it when it comes to the California wildfires. Never mind the horrific government malfeasance, the empty reservoirs, and DEI fire department.

Nor the fact that the media and Hollywood bring up climate change at every possible opportunity.

It’s not enough. She said we need the current Oscar season to be taken over by climate hysteria.

“At the awards show, if everybody who got up and received an award would make a statement about the climate. If missiles were coming into the country, we would all be up in arms. This is like a slow death, and you’ll see more fires and mudslides and hurricanes and everything else.”

As if the various shows’ ratings weren’t bad enough as is.