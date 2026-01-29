Farmers' Almanac rescued from extinction, keeping 200-year tradition alive: 'It felt wrong'

A family-owned winter sports company is stepping in to save a critical piece of Americana.

Based in Maine, the 208-year-old publication had seemingly released its final edition in November, after offering weather predictions and gardening advice for more than two centuries.

'It felt wrong to stand by while an irreplaceable piece of our national heritage disappeared.'

The company wrote a heartfelt goodbye on its website toward the end of the year, saying that the 2026 Farmers' Almanac would be its final release.

"Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, it lives on within you," editors Sandi Duncan and Peter Geiger wrote.

Fading fast

While the team did not give a specific reason for the closure in their post, CBS News reported that the publishers cited growing financial challenges involved with producing and distributing in today's "chaotic media environment."



As the almanac was starting to fade from public memory, publisher Tim Konrad stepped in.

Konrad founded family-owned media company Unofficial Networks, which focuses on content related to skiing, snowboarding, national parks, mountain adventures, and outdoor exploration.

"I saw the announcement that one of America's most enduring publications was set to close, and it felt wrong to stand by while an irreplaceable piece of our national heritage disappeared," Konrad said in a press release on the almanac's website.

'Living link'

Describing the publication as an important piece of American history, Konrad said it is "more than just a book — it's a living link to generations of knowledge and curiosity about the natural world."

In addition to a photo alongside Geiger, the entrepreneur said he has been working closely with the team to preserve its most beloved content, like its long-range weather forecasts, humor, and the publication's "distinctive voice."

Geiger praised the transition and exclaimed, "An American tradition continues!"

The editor went on to say that the values and wisdom of the almanac have been protected and nurtured for 200 years, and he is grateful to have found the "right next custodian in Tim Konrad."

Geiger added, "I am also confident he will honor its heritage and carry it forward for generations to come."

New harvest

The Farmers' Almanac — not to be confused with rival publication The Old Farmer's Almanac — was founded in 1818 by poet and astronomer David Young and publisher Jacob Mann. It will continue to be accessible online, with plans to revive the annual print edition in future volumes.

Unofficial Networks has built a strong brand and following in its own genre, garnering over 250,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. The channel features first-hand footage of avalanches along with skiing content.

