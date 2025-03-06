Anti-Elon Musk protester starts fight; jiujitsu-trained YouTuber finishes it

Bite first, whine later.

That was the strategy of an anti-Elon Musk protester who assaulted a comedian on camera at a recent demonstration at a Palo Alto, California, Tesla dealership.

Hundreds of demonstrators were there to protest Elon Musk and his recent cost-cutting rampage via the Department of Government Efficiency.

Also in attendance — with cameras rolling — were YouTubers and comedians Danny Mullen and Leo Dottavio, the former proudly displaying his support for Musk by wearing a DOGE T-shirt.

Fighting fascism

The mostly peaceful protest — in which mostly elderly protesters brandished signs with slogans like "Honk for democracy," "Stop Musk's power grab," and, naturally, "Fight fascism" — became violent after a masked protester turned his camera on Mullen and dared him to remove his sunglasses.

A second man, likely in his 30s or 40s, approached Mullen and sarcastically pretended to side with him.

"Hey! Sir, we have tiny d***s, and that's why we support this s***!" the man said, while pointing to Mullen's shirt. The man then hit Mullen with a backhand that struck the comedian in the face and knocked his hat off. "You little bitch!" the protester added.

Mullen retaliated by slapping the man in the face, who then moved toward Mullen. As the two engaged, Mullen eventually threw the man to the ground and controlled him.

Once bitten

Mullen is an experienced jiujitsu practitioner and therefore was able to calmly hold the man against the ground. However, during the scuffle, the protester allegedly bit Mullen in the chest, with Mullen showcasing the wound on his Instagram page.

"Left wing protestors have added 'biting' to their tactics," Mullen wrote alongside the photos.

As the pair grappled, the man claimed he only hit Mullen's hat despite the footage proving otherwise. Other protesters defended the aggressive male by saying Mullen was actually the one who started the exchange.

"I felt like I was in bizarro world," Dottavio told Blaze News. "It's as clear as day that my friend Danny was assaulted by this man first, then defended himself, but people clearly wanted to say the opposite and paint him as the bad guy."

Dottavio added, "It felt like I was around a bunch of lying children."



Sore losers

Protests at Telsa showrooms have recently popped up in cities like New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Tucson, Arizona, in response to Musk's campaign to curb federal spending. According to the Washington Post, protests have been organized at at least 90 Tesla locations as of March 4.

Several middle-aged women continued to verbally assault Mullen even after he let the aggressive protester back to his feet. One woman yelled, "F*** you!" at him, and another told him to "get the f*** out of here."

Mullen could not help but return fire with his own quips, asking why the other protesters were mad at him despite him defending himself and winning the exchange.

"In your America, do losers get credit?" Mullen asked. "That's the problem. That's what DOGE is trying to counteract," he jokingly concluded.

