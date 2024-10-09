The 2030 Agenda: Global governance for your own good

Democrats can't stop pitching a fit about Project 2025.

And Republicans from Trump on down are happy to take the bait, working overtime to distance themselves from the 900-page conservative policy blueprint that Kamala Harris branded a "dangerous plan" to expand presidential power and impose a supposedly nefarious agenda.

But what if this is all just a distraction from the left's own — and far more organized — bid to reshape society?

The 2030 Agenda

Or as the United Nations puts it, to create "the world’s road map for ending poverty, protecting the planet, and tackling inequalities."

The U.N. calls it the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; you may want to call it something else.

The 2030 Agenda was first adopted in 2015. On September 22 and 23, world leaders converged in New York for the U.N. Summit of the Future, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to this radical transformation of global governance.

Ahead of this gathering, participants — including Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau — delivered pre-recorded speeches at a virtual meeting. Another notable speaker was U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who called for a sweeping overhaul of the U.N. Security Council and the global financial system, all under the banner of Agenda 2030's Sustainable Development Goals.

Anyone paying attention at this glorified Zoom meeting could see what lurked beneath the noble promises of poverty reduction and world peace: a dangerous globalist agenda that threatens national sovereignty and individual freedoms.

All in the name of collective progress, of course.

Big Brother in the Big Apple

The call was just a preview. The meeting itself was best described as Big Brother in the Big Apple.

This is no exaggeration. We are facing sweeping proposals that could institutionalize global digital IDs, enforce online censorship, and grant the U.N. secretary-general extraordinary emergency powers. These measures risk establishing an unprecedented level of centralized control, all cloaked in the rhetoric of international cooperation.

The U.N. General Assembly laid it all out in a document called "Pact for the Future," a sweeping vision presented as the blueprint for tackling 21st-century challenges. But this isn’t just another international accord — it’s a master plan to consolidate power under a global governance framework that stifles dissent.

The Pact’s 11 initiatives include a U.N. “Emergency Platform” and a “Global Digital Compact,” alongside measures on “Information Integrity” and “Transforming Education.” These proposals aim not only to reshape governance but also to redefine the very essence of freedom, online and offline.

What’s most worrying is the proposed Emergency Platform, which would give the U.N. secretary-general the power to declare and manage global emergencies. This would allow one person to have broad control over the world during any crisis, whether it's real or imagined. And as we all know, those in power never let a good crisis go to waste.

Let them eat fake

Guterres also raised alarms about the risks of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, urging a global consensus on how to manage their militarization. He emphasized the need for collaboration among governments, tech companies, and academic institutions to ensure that AI benefits all of humanity — not just the powerful elite.

There’s something darkly humorous in watching a group of elites call for more elites to join a discussion about curbing the influence of elites.

It's also funny to read about a "Common Agenda" few if any of us signed up for. Call me a conspiracy theorist (I’ve been called worse), but this ridiculously broad initiative seems to reveal the true aims of the summit: to consolidate centralized global authority under the pretense of collaboration and security.

Digital gulags

The compact is crammed with alarming recommendations, including digital identification systems, "digital public goods," and "digital product passports," all masked as efforts to create a safer, more accountable digital environment.

It also promotes measures against "disinformation" and the misuse of online resources. Yet the true threat lies not in these transparently disingenuous goals. It lies in the unchecked power these systems would bestow upon governments and global entities to control information — and, even more concerning, to control citizens.

The compact, “ambitious” in the extreme, also pushes for advanced vaccine technologies and large-scale manufacturing. This could pave the way for global vaccine passports that undermine individual rights to refuse medical interventions.

COVID on steroids

Clearly, this isn't just about public health; it’s about creating a surveillance state where personal autonomy is sacrificed for global governance — much like the COVID measures we endured but on copious amounts of steroids.

The "Great Reset" isn't an unhinged, lunatic-in-a-bunker theory — it's unfolding now through Project 2030. Global digital IDs, vaccine passports, and speech controls are not abstract concepts; they are real tools for a future where freedom could become a distant memory.

If we don’t confront this threat now, we may find ourselves stripped of even more than our possessions and living out a future even more grim than we could have imagined: You'll think nothing. And you'll be happy.