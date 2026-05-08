Dwayne Johnson brags about 'masculine' Met Gala skirt, cites 'Polynesian culture'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a statement in more ways than one Monday night.

Johnson appeared at the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where he was asked — alongside his wife — about wearing a skirt.

'We rock skirts.'

Not to be outdone by wife Lauren Hashian's elegant white dress, the former WWE star showed up to the annual society shindig in a black mohair tailcoat and a bow tie, accessorized with a pleated skirt from designer Thom Browne.

"I feel great!" he replied, when reporters inquired about his bottom half.

Culture club

"Look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts," the former Division 1 college football player said.

Johnson is half Samoan and a member of the legendary Anoaʻi family, who has deep ties in professional wrestling. The lavalavas are traditional Polynesian attire, often recognized for their floral patterns.

"The most masculine men, not that I'm one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts," Johnson reiterated.

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Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/The Met Museum/Vogue

Browne-ie points

While designer Browne currently lists 10 "men's skirts" on his website, the one most similar to Johnson's is the wool seersucker utility belt pleated skirt, which sells for just under $2,500.

Browne has long been known for his gender-bending designs. He's also dabbled in politics. In 2020, he designed a scarf that read "Believe in Better." The proceeds were donated to Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Other cross-dressing attendees at the Met Gala included Colorado-born actor Connor Storrie and Jacksonville, Florida's own Tyriq Withers. London-based singer Sam Smith, known for his obscene and often demonic looks, did not disappoint in that regard either.

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Former NFL player Danny Shelton wearing a lavalava in 2015. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Final boss

There was also a strong contingent of transgender representation at the gala, including brother of actor Pedro Pascal, Lux, born Lucas Balmaceda Pascal. He wore a rather traditional gala dress.

Raising the bar even higher was Aaron Rose Philip, who was feted online for being the "first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy signed to a major modeling agency."

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