The social media resurrection of Father Mark Beard

I had been watching Father Mark Beard's homilies online for a while before I found out he'd died months before.

The shock of this news — Beard was only 62 and had been a priest for a short 11 years — was compounded by the sheer life force of the man on my screen.

In his absence, his words have spread even more widely, reaching people far beyond the bounds of Louisiana. It’s a profound reminder of the Christian message that life in Christ does not end with death.

There’s a conviction in his voice, a vitality in his expressions, that somehow renders him immune to death.

His style of preaching was somewhat unorthodox for a Catholic priest. It was more than passionate — it was downright Pentecostal. He abandoned the pulpit so that he could pace around the sanctuary at will, waving his arms declaratively.

He raised his voice. He used everyman lingo. He referred to movies — a lot. At times, it looked like he was dancing because he was so captured by the word of God.

I’ve seen priests employ versions of this animated style, but Father Beard did it with a power all his own, as though every gesture were a remnant of his love for God, looking out at his flock.

The word

Fr. Beard’s story is incredible, as captured in his brief but edifying autobiography.

His journey into the priesthood is one that defies expectation. With a master’s in business administration from LSU, he initially joined the family business, Beard Engineering and United Industries. But a pilgrimage to Medjugorje in 2000 set him on a course that transformed his life.

It was a calling — one that reached deep into his soul.

By 2004, he was enrolled in Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and in 2009, he was ordained, ready to dedicate himself fully to his new life’s mission. He served as the pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite City, Louisiana, for 12 years, transforming it into a vibrant community that reflected his dynamic spirit.

Father Beard’s voice carried far beyond his parish, especially through his homilies. One that stands out is his homily titled “If I Were the Devil,” a subtle nod to Paul Harvey’s 1965 radio monologue of the same name.

“How would I go about it, if I were the devil, the prince of darkness, what kind of deception would I use to take over the entire world? First, I need the United States. I would do it by subverting the churches …”

Fr. Beard goes on to warn us of the insidious ways evil can creep into our lives. Yet his message always returns to hope, a reminder that with God, we can overcome any darkness.

The last will be first

In August 2023, Fr. Beard died in a car crash on Interstate 55, not far from Louisiana’s border with Mississippi.

But he continues to speak to us. On YouTube, St. Helena Catholic Church has posted 202 of his homilies, each averaging about 15 minutes. From there, they’ve been clipped, reshared, and reposted across platforms.

In his absence, his words have spread even more widely, reaching people far beyond the bounds of Louisiana. It’s a profound reminder of the Christian message that life in Christ does not end with death.

The Gospels resonate with this same theme. In Mark, Jesus says, “Whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me and for the gospel will save it” (Mark 8:35).

Again in Matthew 10:39, where He tells us, “Whoever finds their life will lose it, and whoever loses their life for my sake will find it.” It’s a call to surrender, a call that Father Beard embodied and now exemplifies even in death.

His legacy is not bound to this world but has transcended it, now spreading to countless souls online who hear his voice and are moved by his spirit. Death, for him, brought not only eternal life but a powerful generation of life here among us, who remain in the throes of earthly battles.

Where are the miracles?

Social media can be a dark place, often marked by division and discord, yet it also opens up beautiful possibilities. It’s connective by nature, forming a vast neural network that links billions of minds and hearts, creating something like a digital consciousness.

In this swirling digital landscape, we can easily feel lost, overwhelmed by the speed and volume of information. And yet, amid the noise, Father Beard’s homilies cut through like a clear bell, reaching people who may have never set foot in a church but find themselves drawn to his words.

The world we’re living in now is both overconfident and insecure. Our institutions are decaying, our politics automated, and our culture adrift. It’s a high-tech realm that often leaves us asking, “Where are the miracles?”

The answer may be simpler than we think. The miracles are found in moments of connection, in the words and actions of those who’ve lived with purpose. Father Beard’s words, shared online, serve as these small miracles, guiding those who are searching, offering hope to the weary.

Final words

In his final homily, Father Beard told his congregation, “The only thing that matters is your soul. Please, for the love of God, remember this. The nanosecond after you and I die … you have already been judged, and you are in heaven, hell, or purgatory, that’s it. I’m telling you, you can’t pick and choose. Either he’s the great I Am, or he’s not; you can’t go running both ways.”

He also spoke about abortion. Listen to this:

Born again

His words carry an urgency that’s palpable, a reminder to focus on what’s eternal and let go of the distractions of this world.

Father Beard’s legacy reminds us that truth doesn’t change. The Holy Spirit emerges not as a pigeon among doves but as a constant, flowing essence — a friend and guide who breathes life into our lives, moving through time, art, and music, whispering in the moments that catch us off guard.

The Holy Spirit is God’s unrestrained creativity, the pulse that lifts us, in every melody and moment of inspiration.Through the vast reach of social media, Father Beard’s message has taken on a new life, carried by the Holy Spirit’s breath, touching screens and hearts across the globe.

Just as the Spirit prepared the world for Christ’s coming, Father Beard’s words continue to prepare us, drawing us back to God and to a truth that defies ambiguity.

As his life and message echo through this digital space, we’re invited to encounter God in our screens and our souls alike, where Father Beard’s spirit and the Holy Spirit together offer hope and direction in a world so often lost.

His voice, once animated by his gestures and presence, now finds its rhythm in our ears, our hearts, and our lives.

A prayer for Father Mark Beard

“Eternal rest grant unto Fr. Mark Beard, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Father Beard’s legacy reminds us that death is not an end, and through the grace of God, his words and his spirit live on, offering guidance, comfort, and hope to all who listen.