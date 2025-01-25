Trump must clean house at DEI-crazy CIA

The FBI recently confirmed it shuttered its Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The timing has raised eyebrows — especially the pair belonging to America's newly returned commander in chief.

On January 17, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to level sharp accusations. “We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now-closing DEI office — never should have been opened, and, if it was, should’ve closed long ago,” he wrote.

Our adversaries aren’t pausing to admire America’s commitment to diversity; they’re exploiting our vulnerabilities while we’re too busy navel-gazing to notice.

The timing, Trump suggested, was no coincidence. Why, he asked, is the office being shut down just before a new administration takes over? The reason, Trump suggested, is obvious: “corruption!”

The FBI may be bad, but at least it appears — and I stress, appears — to be severing ties with DEI. Meanwhile, its ideological soulmate, the CIA, isn’t just clinging to DEI.

It’s doubling down.

Equity at all costs — even national security

The agency’s new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Strategy reads less like a professional roadmap and more like a suicide note — a grim parody where safeguarding national security is subordinated to ideological virtue signaling. DEI, now upgraded with an “A” for Accessibility, mimics the inflationary trajectory of LGBTQ’s “+,” transforming inclusivity into an ever-expanding project.

There’s the promise to “acknowledge intersectional cultural identities officers occupy in advertisements.” You have to wonder if anyone drafting this nonsense has ever met a spy — or even seen a James Bond film. It’s not difficult to imagine CIA recruitment posters prioritizing identity validation over operational readiness, effectively rewriting JFK’s immortal challenge: “Ask not what you can do for your country; ask what your country can do to celebrate your identity.”

The 2025 campaign could see operatives in full tactical gear, striking dramatic poses, with captions like, “Pronouns: They/Them. Specialty: Counterintelligence.” Or perhaps a tagline like, “Your country needs you ... and your lived experience!” The idea that national security hinges on how well the CIA can validate identities and sexual proclivities would be laughable — if it weren’t so tragic.

Then, there’s the Accountability Objective, a monument to misdirected priorities. “Key Performance Indicator Dashboards” and “bottom-up feedback” are the hallmarks of a bureaucracy obsessed with internal metrics rather than external threats.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the commitment to biannual DEIA field conferences and collaborations with “big six” organizations — whatever those are. Perhaps these conferences include workshops on inclusive espionage or breakout sessions on equitable data collection. It’s hard to see how any of this strengthens national security, but it certainly reinforces the agency’s knack for self-sabotage.

From fighting enemies to fighting microaggressions

Of course, the CIA was far from perfect before DEI came along. John Diamond’s "The CIA and the Culture of Failure" exposes years of dysfunction — groupthink, bloated bureaucracy, and a knack for missing the obvious.

This is the agency that failed to predict the Soviet Union’s collapse, botched intelligence on Iraq, and shrugged off warnings about 9/11. Diamond paints a picture of an agency so obsessed with secrecy and self-preservation that it repeatedly ignored its own failures.

Fast-forward to today, and things are considerably worse. The CIA is more focused on praising itself for “equitable hiring practices” than doing its job. Accountability has been tossed aside for making sure everyone inside the agency feels “seen and heard.” Meanwhile, average Americans feel invisible and ignored, left to wonder if their safety even matters.

Spies blind to global threats

This is where the sheer absurdity of DEI in intelligence agencies comes into sharp focus. Mossad isn’t agonizing over gender quotas. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence isn’t issuing press releases to celebrate its "diverse and inclusive workforce." These agencies are too busy doing their jobs — spying, sabotaging, and outmaneuvering their enemies.

The CIA, on the other hand, clings to the delusion that “cultural awareness” and “sensitivity training” are somehow weapons in the fight against cyberattacks and terrorist plots.

The fixation on DEI at all costs has turned the U.S. into a laughingstock, a once-dominant superpower distracted by its own ideological vanity. And when this sordid spectacle inevitably backfires, the consequences will be catastrophic.

It’s only a matter of time before hackers take down the electric grid — plunging cities into darkness, crippling hospitals, collapsing water systems, and bringing transportation to a screeching halt. Food and medicine would spoil, leaving millions desperate. Panic would spark mass looting and violence — think the recent chaos in Los Angeles but scaled to the entire nation. Society would disintegrate within days.

A message to President Trump

The DEI cult doesn’t just weaken our defenses — it obliterates what little trust remains in institutions that have failed Americans over and over. The CIA’s DEIA strategy isn’t just tone-deaf; it’s a glaring indictment of an agency completely detached from reality.

By chasing ridiculous fads instead of sharpening its focus on real threats, the CIA betrays its core purpose. America doesn’t need an agency obsessed with gender issues and morally dubious metrics; it needs one laser-focused on safeguarding its people.

President Trump has the opportunity — and the responsibility — to correct this course. It's impossible to MAGA if arguably the nation's most important agency is attempting to do the very opposite.