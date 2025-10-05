Align

Lifestyle by Blaze Media

Blaze Media
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Where do you stand?'
Pat Cross
quick draw

'Where do you stand?'

Want to leave a tip?

We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Pat Cross is a cartoonist whose work has been published in National Review, National Catholic Register, First Things, and the American Spectator.
Pat Cross

Pat Cross

Pat Cross is a cartoonist whose work has been published in National Review, National Catholic Register, First Things, and the American Spectator.

more stories