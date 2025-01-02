'Kamala was forced on us so hard you'd think she was patented by Pfizer': Comedian Whitney Cummings roasts DNC live on CNN

Stand-up comedian and writer Whitney Cummings unleashed an uncensored fury of roast jokes live on CNN's New Year's Eve show, shocking host Andy Cohen multiple times.

Along with performing at comedy roasts, Cummings is well known for creating two successful sitcoms, "Whitney" and "2 Broke Girls."

Cummings appeared on the CNN live show just after 10 p.m. ET at Times Square and delivered material new to the airwaves of the cable news network.

While discussing her new "Friends" trivia show, Cummings noted that she had recently been playing to larger theaters of about 3,000 audience members, which she noted was "about the viewership of CNN these days."

Cohen then asked where Cummings would be when midnight struck, to which she answered, "After what I'm about to do, I think I'll probably be in a huddle with a bunch of lawyers or something."

At this point, the comedian let loose and started firing shots in every direction.

Cummings said 2024 needed to be held "accountable" because that is "what white women do now" because they don't understand irony.

"We started being wistful about murderers," Cummings continued. "Remember, this was the year where we were like, 'Were the Menendez brothers so bad? Were we too hard on the Menendez brothers?'"

Cummings went on, saying 2024 was a year when the number of "white supremacy groups reached record highs. It got so bad, Ariana Grande became white again."

"2024 totally broke our brains. ... We started watching the WNBA. Was that — what happened?" she asked.

The 2024 election "fried our brains," Cummings then told CNN viewers, before delivering her biggest laughs of the night.

"The Democrats couldn't hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright," she said about President Joe Biden.

"Are we still rolling?" she asked. "It was amazing that the pro-choice party didn't give their voters one when it came to the presidential candidate. Kamala was forced on us so hard you'd think she was patented by Pfizer or Moderna."

The comedian then checked with her co-host and said he was giving her a "very scary look" because of her jokes.

Other hits included Cummings calling cryptocurrency "astrology for men" and claiming the government "totally knows what the drones are and aren't telling us." She then dedicated her last minute on the air to listing news stories she thought establishment media will never cover:

"Okay. Ready? Go! Trump's shooter didn't have any silverware in his house. No one thought that was weird. Are we still rolling?"

"Crown prince of Saudi Arabia put money into Disney, so just know there won't be any girl characters in the next 'Cars' movie."

"The wife of so many presidents' chefs died. Weird. Boy Scouts of America, they renamed itself Scouting America. You know who else changed their name? Sean Combs. Just saying."

Cummings was shocked by the end of the broadcast that her feed wasn't cut, calling it "amazing" that CNN wasn't censoring her.

"I can't believe you guys are still letting me go. ... No censorship on CNN. Thank you. Love you guys."

Before the segment ended, CNN's Anderson Cooper — who remained stone-faced for the majority of the jokes — revealed that he didn't understand most of Cummings' pop-culture references.

