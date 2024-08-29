Yes, Jesus Christ cares about 'politics'

"Jesus Christ brought about a spiritual revolution, not a political one!"

You’ll often hear this cope coming from the non-Apostolic apologetics types.

Everything Jesus was about was political because that's all politics is; it's a material demonstration of one’s spiritual essence.

There’s a weird compulsion among many self-professed Christians to separate the spiritual realm from the physical realm. They go to church on Sundays. They read their Bibles every now and then. They get on their knees and make their prayers every night. They feel good inside.

But as soon as those chores are completed, it’s back to the “real” world. God is compartmentalized. God has his “place.”

Outside church, God is nothing more than imaginary.

Because, don’t you see, Jesus saved our souls, but he didn’t challenge any political orthodoxies. He wanted you to go to the designated place of worship one day out of the week but didn’t care what you did with the rest of your allotted time here in the physical plane. After all, Jesus clearly made a distinction between the spiritual realm and the physical realm.

Except all of that couldn’t be farther from the truth. And I don’t need to allude to any specific red-letter verses from Scripture to wake you up. All I need is to direct your attention to his person.

What does it mean when the Bible says that the Word became flesh? More precisely, what was accomplished by the Word becoming flesh? The answer? Reconciliation.

Our world was officially reconciled with the kingdom of Heaven by the coming of Jesus Christ. Our material realm was reunited and synchronized with the spiritual realm.

What else are we possibly saying when we say that God became man?

We’re saying that there is no separation between the spiritual and the physical. If God was indeed here in our very midst, it means that the physical is spiritual. That the political is spiritual.

Which means that all politically imbued "shoulds" — "We should give women the right to abort"; "We should take our 10th booster shot"; “We should let children get gender-affirming medical procedures” — are a culmination of one's spiritual framework brought to the surface.

And if you’re a Bible-believing Christian, then it only follows that you must believe that Jesus Christ’s existence in the physical realm is proof of that.

Once that realization is internalized within your being, there’s no going back to the default mindset of neatly separating politics from religion. Because politics is religious. And if you think otherwise, take a good hard look in the mirror next time someone shouts “Trust the science” in your face during the next government-mandated lockdown.

If you're someone who separates the political revolution from the spiritual revolution, I just have to assume you're evil. Because how exactly am I supposed to trust someone who compartmentalizes and shelves his morality that conveniently?