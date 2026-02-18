Your car can get hacked — here's how to protect yourself

Every year, cars become smarter, more connected, and more convenient. But that convenience comes with a hidden cost. Hackers are no longer focused only on computers and smartphones. Modern vehicles are rolling networks — gateways to your personal data, your finances, and in some cases, even physical control of the car itself. This threat is real, and most drivers are only beginning to understand how exposed they’ve become.

Today’s vehicles rely on complex software and constant connectivity. Features like remote start, navigation, hands-free driving, and vehicle tracking make life easier, but they also create new attack surfaces. A single weak link — a compromised app, outdated software, or a hacked key fob — can give criminals access to sensitive information, or worse.

The vehicle is tricked into believing a valid key fob is present, disabling the immobilizer and unlocking the doors in minutes.

This isn’t science fiction. In 2015, cybersecurity researchers demonstrated that hackers could remotely disable a Jeep while it was being driven on a highway. That incident triggered a nationwide recall and forced automakers to take vehicle cybersecurity seriously. Since then, attacks have grown more sophisticated, targeting not just vehicle controls but personal data, financial information, and location tracking.

Remote risk

At the center of every modern vehicle is the electronic control unit. Most cars contain multiple ECUs, controlling everything from braking and steering to door locks and infotainment systems. If a hacker gains access, the consequences can range from stolen data to direct manipulation of vehicle functions. While dramatic remote-control scenarios grab headlines, the most common real-world threats involve identity theft, financial fraud, and unauthorized tracking of a driver’s movements.

Hackers can gain access in several ways. Physical access is one method — such as plugging an infected USB device into a vehicle’s data port. Key fobs, especially older designs, can be cloned or exploited using devices that capture and replay their signals, allowing thieves to unlock and start a car without the original key.

Phoning it in

Smartphone apps introduce another layer of risk. A compromised phone can become a bridge into the vehicle and everything stored on the device. Telematics systems, which collect and transmit data about vehicle location and usage, can also be targeted by cybercriminals.

Law enforcement is seeing a rise in thefts using CAN bus injection attacks, particularly involving Toyota SUVs like the Land Cruiser and 4Runner. In these cases, criminals access wiring through headlights or taillights and connect a disguised electronic device. The vehicle is tricked into believing a valid key fob is present, disabling the immobilizer and unlocking the doors in minutes. These attacks bypass traditional security measures and show how vulnerable even modern “smart” key systems can be.

Automakers are responding with stronger cybersecurity tools, including encrypted communications, intrusion detection systems, and software updates. But drivers still play a critical role. Use only manufacturer-approved apps, keep your vehicle’s software up to date, and regularly review which devices and accounts have access to your car. Remove old devices and unnecessary permissions as soon as possible.

Physical deterrents

There are also practical steps drivers can take to reduce risk. Using a virtual private network on devices that connect to your vehicle can help mask data traffic and limit exposure if a device is compromised. Physical deterrents still matter as well. Police often recommend visible tools like steering wheel locks, which can prevent theft even when electronic security is bypassed. Toyota, for example, offers a bright red steering wheel lock with four-point steel contact — an unmistakable signal that a vehicle isn’t an easy target.

Criminals increasingly use signal relay devices to capture and extend a key fob’s signal, tricking a car into thinking the key is nearby. Blocking that signal can stop the attack. Drivers can protect themselves by:

Storing key fobs in Faraday bags, pouches, or boxes that block radio signals;

Wrapping key fobs in aluminum foil as a temporary, low-cost solution;

Keeping fobs in metal containers, such as tins or lockboxes, at home;

Disabling the keyless entry signal when possible, according to the owner’s manual;

Manually locking the vehicle with a physical key when available; and

Avoiding third-party devices plugged into the OBD port, including insurance dongles, which can create security vulnerabilities.

The era of connected cars offers real convenience, but it also demands greater awareness. A hacked vehicle isn’t just a transportation problem — it’s a digital, financial, and safety issue. Staying informed, practicing basic cybersecurity habits, and taking simple protective steps can dramatically reduce risk. Cars may be smarter than ever, but keeping them secure still depends on the driver.