YouTube prankster challenges cops to a duel — immediately regrets it

Infamous YouTube prankster Jack Doherty faces serious jail time after a run-in with police in Miami Beach last weekend.

The charges — which include possession of a controlled substance, possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence — could get the baby-faced boor up to seven years in prison.

'After we duel, sir.'

After going viral with his "flipping" videos as a teen, Doherty has amassed a huge following — and a reputation for obnoxious public behavior — over the last decade.

Doherty was filming content for his over 15 million YouTube subscribers while parked in the middle of the street in Miami when local police asked him to move. That's when the trouble began.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Doherty is heard responding to the request by telling police, "I challenge y'all to a duel," as he plays a gambling app on his phone. Repeated requests by the police were met with the same response. "After we duel, sir."

Fed-up cops placed Doherty under arrest, before conducting a search that led to a string of charges.

"Chill, chill, chill," Doherty said as an officer placed his hands in cuffs.

In bodycam footage from Miami Beach Police, an officer searched Doherty's pockets and found a pill before placing him in the back seat of a patrol car.

While it isn't clear what the pill was, "Inside Edition" reported that Doherty was later charged with possession of cannabis, a misdemeanor, as well as possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Another misdemeanor, resisting an officer without violence, was also charged.

The Populist Times reported, however, that Doherty was charged with possession of amphetamines and cited another video where police were visibly upset with the young male.

"You think you’re funny?" a uniformed officer asked Doherty. "If you're gonna be funny, get out of the f**king street. I don’t know who the f**k you think you are, bro," the officer added.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Doherty was reportedly booked into a Miami-Dade County facility just before 9 a.m., alleging that he was released after about 10 hours.

Doherty said in a subsequent video that he "waited in a cell for five hours" before getting fingerprints and mug shots. "Then I chilled in there for another five-plus hours, maybe more," he explained.

He was later released on $500 bond, according to "Inside Edition," with an arraignment set for January.

