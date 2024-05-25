CNN's Ana Navarro says Latinos who vote for Trump have a 'very stupid' attitude

Ana Navarro has gone after fellow Latinos who have expressed their support for former President Donald Trump amid the 2024 presidential election. She said their behavior toward immigration is "very stupid," according to the Daily Mail.

She said that some among the Latino population have forgotten about their own roots and believe that being anti-immigrant will allow them to better assimilate into American society. She went on to suggest that such a mindset contributes to the fissuring in American society.

'What he's looking for is, does it look like me, does it sound like me?'

"There are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants and who want to shut the door behind them, and who think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American, pass as whatever. And that's a very stupid attitude to have."

She proceeded to address the 2019 mass shooting that took place in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman specifically targeted Hispanics. Navarro said that when racists go after Latinos, they do not care about their immigration status—they just care that they do not look like them.

"What folks don't realize is that when the guy drives thousands of miles to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart in Texas, he doesn't care when you came here. He doesn't care what your accent is," she continued.

"What he's looking for is, does it look like me, does it sound like me? That's what he's looking for. So, you know, when people are anti-something, they're not asking for your papers, they're just anti-that group."

Fox News Digital reported that Trump had a rally in the Bronx on Thursday, drawing a substantial crowd. There were estimated to be between 8,000 and 10,000 people in attendance. However, the Trump campaign estimated that there were around 25,000 people there.

Despite a significant Latino population, Trump did not lighten his criticism of illegal immigration, noting that it leads to rape, abuse, and spread of disease.

Jim Acosta ripped Trump for his words, which he said was "incendiary rhetoric [used] to demonize immigrants during his appeal to Black and Hispanic voters."

"Trump is doing better among Latinos," Acosta told Navarro. "He is doing better among African American voters. And it certainly is a threat to the president‘s re-election campaign. What do you make of this disconnect?"

"People already know the guy's a misogynist, they already know he‘s a racist, they already know he says divisive things, and they seem not to take him literally or seriously," Navarro responded. "They think it is part of a clown act entertainment."

