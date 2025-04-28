Nicole Shanahan’s ‘Back to the People’ is coming to Blaze Media

Blaze Media and Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former vice presidential running mate, have teamed up to bring her podcast, “Back to the People,” to Blaze Media. Starting soon, the podcast will be available to BlazeTV+ subscribers on BlazeTV.

“Back to the People” features in-depth interviews and candid conversations with thought leaders, cultural critics, and the voices shaping the future of the country. Shanahan has a particular focus on the Make America Healthy Again movement and has been working tirelessly to help Americans live healthier lives.

Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon is excited that Shanahan is joining the network. “Nicole brings a unique perspective and a growing audience of Americans who are hungry for real dialogue outside the filter of legacy media.” He added, “We’re proud to support her vision and help her reach even more people who care about raising healthy families and Making America Healthy Again.”

Shanahan wants the Blaze Media audience to know that “we’re living through a time when trust in the mainstream media has collapsed — and for good reason. People want to hear real conversations that challenge the status quo, that speak to our values, our families, and our future.” She added, “Partnering with Blaze Media gives ‘Back to the People’ the platform to grow into exactly that — a home for truth-seekers, free thinkers, and those who still believe in the strength, wisdom, and resilience of the human spirit.”

“Back to the People” will be available on BlazeTV, YouTube, Spotify, BlazeLive, X, Apple Podcasts, and wherever else you may get your podcasts.