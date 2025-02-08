Alex Soros admits he’s more powerful than elected officials

Alex Soros, who runs his father George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, says he has no interest in running for public office — despite his strong desire to influence policy.

His reasoning? He already holds “a more impactful position now.”

And he’s right.

Journalist Roula Khalaf for the Financial Times asked Soros about his political ambitions in a wide-ranging interview.

“Would I run for office?” Soros said. “I wouldn’t rule anything out, but it’s hard for me to see how I’m not in a more impactful position now.”

My new book, “The Woketopus: The Dark Money Cabal Manipulating the Federal Government,” explains why Soros is exactly right.

The Woketopus isn’t going anywhere, and Soros remains one of its prime movers.

I detail how major donors like Alex Soros fuel a vast left-wing influence network I call “the Woketopus.” Here’s how it works: Wealthy foundations, such as the Open Society Foundations, are part of a dark money network that includes secretive funders like the nonprofits established by Arabella Advisors. These donors bankroll a system of woke nonprofits that place activists in the administrative state.

Beyond staffing the bureaucracy, these groups also shape policy by drafting early versions of regulations that federal agencies later adopt.

As the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s annual report “Ten Thousand Commandments” highlights, the 438 federal government agencies issue far more regulations each year than Congress passes laws — dictating the rules Americans must follow.

The Woketopus entrenches its radical agenda by infiltrating federal agencies and embedding policy recommendations — often bypassing Congress entirely. At times, the bureaucracy aligns more closely with the Woketopus than with the president, as seen even under Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office with urgency, issuing a wave of executive orders to dismantle woke ideology within the federal government. He has eliminated the bureaucracy’s diversity, equity, and inclusion apparatus, removed gender ideology from federal policy, reversed Biden’s bans on offshore oil drilling to unleash American energy, and more.

Yet as Trump enacts these changes, parts of the federal bureaucracy are mobilizing against him. A recent Napolitan News poll found that 64% of D.C.-based federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris said they would refuse to implement a Trump order if they deemed it "bad policy."

It’s not hard to imagine that any bureaucrat who voted for Harris and has ties to a nonprofit funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations sees almost everything Trump does as “bad policy.”

The Financial Times did not specify when Soros made his remarks, but the leftist donor admitted he may have “overdone” his social media activity during the 2024 presidential election.

If Soros still believes he holds “a more impactful position” than he would hold in Congress, it signals that his influence will persist despite Trump’s opposition to the policies he supports.

My book details the vast network of nonprofits funded by the Open Society Foundations and other left-wing dark money groups. The Woketopus includes climate activist organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club, and the National Wildlife Federation.

It also funds groups that push for open borders, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for American Progress. And it backs activist LGBTQ organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign and the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has compared mainstream conservative groups to the Ku Klux Klan.

One example highlights the Woketopus’ revolving door and where activists land when they leave the administrative state.

Tracy Stone-Manning, who admitted to writing a letter on behalf of tree-spiking eco-terrorists, worked at the activist group the National Wildlife Federation before Biden appointed her to lead the Bureau of Land Management. After Trump won in November, another environmental activist group, the Wilderness Society, announced Stone-Manning as its next president.

Woke bureaucrats like Stone-Manning treat these activist organizations as a government in exile, waiting for the next Democrat administration to bring them back into power.

Meanwhile, other bureaucrats are digging in. Many refuse to follow lawful Trump orders, while others have started changing their job titles to eliminate any mention of “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Trump is making significant progress, but Alex Soros isn’t worried about losing influence. The Woketopus isn’t going anywhere, and Soros remains one of its prime movers.