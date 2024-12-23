America last: Democrats push mass migration, ignore voters

The anti-American leftists in this country have lost their minds. Joe Biden is selling off the bollard fencing material that has been sitting in storage locations along the border since he halted border fence construction nearly four years ago. Did I mention that he is selling it at a tiny fraction of its cost and its value?

Perhaps Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas truly hate America so much that they want to inflict as much pain as possible before they leave office. I’m hoping that there is justice for people who have wreaked havoc on America and have done so purposefully.

The left is content with the nearly seven million illegal aliens paroled into America under Joe Biden.

The San Diego County, California’s board of supervisors wasn’t satisfied living in the most dangerous sanctuary state in the country. They decided that they wanted to be a “super sanctuary city.” The board is thrilled that murderers, rapists, and other mayhem makers will be released into the San Diego area.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, the only sane member of the board, explained what San Diego residents can expect. “Under this policy, law enforcement is prohibited from notifying ICE about individuals in custody, who have committed violent and heinous crimes, including rape and stalking, assault and battery, burglary, child abuse, and more,” he said.

Reports are clear that the Biden regime released thousands of crime-committing illegal aliens during Biden’s four-year tenure. That apparently is not enough in San Diego.

All this while, cartel activity south of the border is on the rise. As Ben Bergquam reports, stores are proliferating along the border, financed by Mexican cartels, that cater specifically to illegal aliens. The rush to get here before January 20, 2025, the day of President Trump’s inauguration, is on.

My border sources also tell me that because the deadline is looming just about a month away, prices charged by the cartels that control our southern border are soaring. Not too many weeks back, I met several illegal aliens crossing the border. They each told me that the fee to the cartel for their illegal border crossing was $5,000. I am now hearing the price is $10,000 per person.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vowed to block President Trump’s proposed mass deportations. She has forgotten that Trump won Arizona convincingly by campaigning on his border security proposal. (By the way, so did almost every Republican in the state.) But Hobbs is joined by the radical mayor of Tucson in vowing to take in and shelter untold hordes of illegal aliens from deportation.

They, like Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and other radical Democrats, are out of step with history. These leftists are unhinged.

The left is content with the nearly seven million illegal aliens paroled into America under Joe Biden. The gathering of peoples from all over the world has undermined our culture, our economy, and even our political system. Nations throughout the world recognize these obvious results from mass migration.

The reality is most Americans want our border security problem solved, and concomitantly, the elite authoritarians on the left, suffering from Trump derangement syndrome, want a continuation of the disastrous Biden-era policies. In short, people on the left have lost their minds. We need to make America sane again.