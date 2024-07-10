Biden’s new standard: Law for enemies, immunity for friends

Joe Biden ripped into the Supreme Court following its ruling last week over Donald Trump’s presidential immunity. “Each, each of us is equal before the law,” he said in a brief nationally televised address. “No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States. [With] today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed for all practical purposes.”

Really, Mr. President? Do you, of all people, have the audacity to claim that “no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States?” You should know about some people who are actually being targeted by your administration.

You have people crying that their political opponents are corrupt while they’re putting people in prison for the things they have done themselves.

Paul Vaughn, a Christian pro-life father of 11 children, was facing over a decade in prison for a peaceful protest in Tennessee at an abortion clinic. He was charged with violating the Face Act for praying in the hallway. Upon his imminent sentencing, he said, “It's real easy for me. I can go and go to battle and go to jail as an individual, and it's not a big loss.” Would you have the courage to say that in such a moment? I pray I would.

“The challenge comes when you’re leading your family through it, when you’re talking to your 3-year-old and your 23-year-old and your other family,” Vaughn continued. He said he wanted to pray to God every day to be ready to “take on that day with whatever circumstances come my way and a humility and a grace and a spirit-led life that represents him in our society and our community around us.”

How many politicians order their life in such a way after truth and justice, versus power and greed?

Vaughn ended up avoiding prison time. Instead, the judge ordered him to six months of home confinement and three years of supervised release — for praying in a hallway. What would Biden have to say about him? Do you think the state is being weaponized against Paul Vaughn?

Last week, Steve Bannon reported to prison for contempt of Congress. There are now 15 people in the Biden administration who have been deemed in contempt of Congress. None of them are being prosecuted. But Donald Trump’s people are.

I don't agree with Bannon on everything. He's a thought leader who I strongly disagree with at many times, but he should not be going to jail.

“I am proud to go to prison,” Bannon told reporters. “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny; if this is what it takes to stand up to the [Attorney General Merrick] Garland corrupt criminal DOJ; if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi; if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden — I’m proud to do it.”

How about Dr. Eithan Haim? He was the anonymous whistleblower behind Christopher Rufo’s groundbreaking story that exposed Texas Children's Hospital's continuation of transgender treatments on minors even after it said it stopped. Even though he was anonymous, the Justice Department found out who he was and sent armed agents from the Department of Health and Human Services to his house. Now, he and his expecting wife are being charged with felonies. What does Biden say about him?

Please, Mr. President, don’t talk to me about “out-of-control tyranny” from the Supreme Court. The court has done exactly the opposite. It has protected the presidency while it is dismantling the administrative state.

But you’re right in saying that “no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.” I challenge you to hold yourself to that standard.

