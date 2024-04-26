Biden’s Title IX twist turns women’s sports into a coed battleground

When it comes to women’s sports, Joe Biden and James Brown agree: This is a man’s world.

This is the only conclusion to draw after the Department of Education recently released an update to Title IX that expands existing prohibitions against discrimination based on “sex” to include, among other things, discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The president and his administration just proved that all their talk about women’s rights is empty rhetoric meant to pacify his female voters.

Under the Biden administration’s new rule, any K-12 school or university that receives federal funding would have to allow boys who “identify” as the opposite sex into girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. The same rule would apply to girls who “identify” as boys. The president has effectively made every team and league for girls and women coed.

Someone should remind the “party of science” that testosterone is not a social construct. On average, men are larger, stronger, and faster than women. Those physical differences are magnified in the world of elite athletic competition.

In 2017, the WNBA released a video with every dunk in the league’s history. It lasted a little over one minute. That’s about the length of 5-foot-7 Spud Webb’s highlight video from the 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Florence Griffith Joyner set the women’s 100-meter dash record (10.49 seconds) at the 1988 Summer Olympics. No woman has topped it in 36 years. But her time doesn’t even rank among the top 7,000 for men. In fact, several high school boys have beaten it.

These facts are not meant to diminish female athletes. There is a long list of women in every sport from tennis to gymnastics whose names will be mentioned among the all-time greats. But progressives need to be reminded that feelings don’t compete in athletics, bodies do.

The law is a teacher. The lesson this administration wants American girls to learn is that they are second-class citizens whose safety, security, and comfort are subordinate to the feelings of men. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who understands that in the world of politics, personnel is policy.

This is why Joe Biden’s appointment of Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was so significant. Levine is a man who formerly went by the name “Richard” and had two children with his ex-wife before identifying as a woman in 2011. It is unlikely that Levine would have been appointed to one of the most important positions in America’s public health establishment if he thought he was King Tut and dressed like a pharaoh. But in America today, some mental disorders are promoted through public policy while others are not.

The president and his administration just proved that all their talk about women’s rights is empty rhetoric meant to pacify his female voters. The same can be said for feminist organizations and women in politics, athletics, and media who speak out on every other social issue. The National Organization for Women displayed feminism’s powerlessness in the face of the “theytriarchy” in a since-deleted social media post:

"Repeat after us: Weaponizing womenhood [sic] against other women is white supremacist patriarchy at work,” the since-deleted post said. “Making people believe there isn’t enough space for trans women in sports is white supremacist patriarchy at work."

This thinking is why women like Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Jemele Hill, and Mina Kimes will not utter a word in defense of the sisterhood. When you’ve spent a lifetime claiming to be oppressed because of your sex, the last thing you can afford to do is be seen as an “oppressor” by the people claiming victim status because of their gender identity.

Democrats claim to stand up for women one minute, then betray them for delusional men the next. In the progressive game of intersectional poker, an “impossible” woman beats a natural one every time. It’s taken more than 60 years, but it seems like feminists have finally found a group of men who can make them sit down and be quiet.