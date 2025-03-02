Billions go in, billions come out — guess who benefits?

Investigations by the Department of Government Efficiency have uncovered widespread waste and misappropriation of public funds at the U.S. Agency for International Development, with money being funneled into woke propaganda and other questionable initiatives. In response, Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation have aggressively defended USAID and its $50 billion annual budget, which continues with little oversight despite opposition from most American voters.

Gates appeared on “The View” to emphasize USAID’s importance, highlight his foundation’s frequent partnerships with the agency, and express concern over the DOGE’s audit of USAID spending. He also criticized the Trump administration’s freeze on funding during the investigation, claiming the pause could endanger “millions of lives.”

Framing financial accountability as a life-or-death issue is a classic rhetorical dodge. Declaring that “millions will die unless we keep getting money” is the kind of argument a protection racket might use — or a Bond villain. Yet, Gates made this claim without hesitation, and Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman echoed the same warning.

One of the key revelations from the DOGE’s investigation is the extent to which USAID is the Gates Foundation and the Gates Foundation is USAID. Gates presents their relationship as a public-private partnership dedicated to saving lives. In reality, it functions more like a money-laundering scheme — one that “cleans” both wealth and power for people like Gates while sustaining thousands of projects, employees, and placeholders in organizations that rely entirely on a circular flow of public funds. These funds are redirected by uniparty operatives, who, of course, also benefit from the system.

A quick search of the Gates Foundation website reveals 14 separate grants from the foundation to USAID, totaling millions of dollars. A deeper dive shows that since the Gates Foundation was established, as much as $4 billion has flowed from the foundation into projects directly controlled by USAID or USAID-Gates Foundation partnerships. This might sound like Gates generously funding lifesaving initiatives out of the kindness of his heart — but that’s not the whole story.

At the same time the Gates Foundation directs money to USAID, USAID sends money back to the foundation or to organizations like GAVI, the vaccine alliance Gates founded with an initial $750 million investment. Gates maintains significant influence over GAVI and other recipients, ensuring the money circulates between these entities before a significant portion ultimately returns to him.

When the funds are in the Gates Foundation, GAVI, or a USAID-affiliated project, Gates can claim he has given his share away. But these same organizations then make purchases from pharmaceutical, agribusiness, and green energy companies — many of which Gates holds private investments in.

Gates has directed $4 billion in so-called charitable giving toward USAID-controlled programs over the past two decades. Yet in just one year, GAVI received $4 billion back from USAID. Jon Fleetwood describes this vast money circulation as a system that transforms Gates’ private interests into “noble philanthropy” while triggering a fresh cycle of USAID funding. Public funds spent by the federal government match and eventually surpass the original donations, fueling an ever-expanding financial loop.

USAID is frequently involved in laundering taxpayer money through projects that support globalist strategic interests, which might not always align with the stated goals of development or poverty alleviation ... Gates’ GAVI was one of the top recipients of USAID grants in 2024, according to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. The association shared a screenshot indicating USAID awarded GAVI $4 billion for that year alone.

GAVI then uses that USAID money to buy vaccines from companies in which Gates has private investments or redirects the funds back to the Gates Foundation. Whether the money directly profits Gates or strengthens his financial network, the transactions remain largely concealed beneath the claim that this circular flow of funds is “saving lives.”

Even without absurd expenditures like funding transgender opera performances in the third world or more insidious activities such as sponsoring regime change under CIA direction, USAID spending remains deeply problematic. Powerful organizations and individuals like Bill Gates benefit from these funds while claiming to donate money, creating a fraudulent money-laundering scheme. Taxpayers, who never had the opportunity to consent to their dollars being used this way, are ultimately the ones footing the bill.