Black-pilled right sees the real threats to Trump’s campaign

A provocative commentary by Cortney Weil appearing at Blaze Media last week warned against “black-pilling.” Weil associated this activity with a misguided right whose members are underestimating Donald Trump’s chances of being re-elected. This unhelpful gloom, we are told, might foster despair among those who otherwise would be working energetically for a Republican victory in November.

Although Weil warns against pessimism, she doesn’t quite prove that it’s misplaced. She is just upset to hear defeatist attitudes coming from the ranks, even if they’re justified. Moreover, Weil indiscriminately throws together two groups that are spreading this gloom, both of which she identifies with the right. As someone who most emphatically favors the right, I can’t figure out how I’m in the same camp as National Review’s Jim Geraghty. Like others at his magazine, Geraghty earns his bread by attacking Trump while fronting for the now displaced Republican establishment.

It is naïve to believe we are not living through a government-driven cultural revolution, one that the media, the culture industry, and American schools are pushing nonstop.

Also, unlike Isaac Schorr, who is published in the moderately conservative New York Post, I have not condemned Trump for naming JD Vance as his running mate. I’m delighted that the former president made that choice. In fact, I would be happy to vote for Vance for any office.

Weil unfortunately failed to make an important distinction. The honest right expresses pessimism, while those who profit from their association with the old Republican establishment ridicule Trump. These two groups do not overlap, and they certainly don't question Trump's chances of re-election for the same reasons.

Although a distributor of black pills, I am nonetheless rooting for Trump and Vance. I even placed a highly visible sign for them on my front lawn and sent several contributions to their campaign.

I would be amazed if they won, for all the reasons other pessimistic right-wingers have highlighted. I believe Democrats cheat, which is why they introduce less secure forms of voting and try to give the vote to illegal aliens they deliberately bring into this country to boost their party’s numbers. The left also controls most vital institutions in the United States, especially government administration, the mass media, and educational institutions.

Considering the insanely radical positions of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, which they held until only recently, this election shouldn’t even be close. I’m struck by the absence of a mass outcry that Harris has deliberately avoided interviews and policy questions. In a normal society, I would also expect to find very widespread revulsion for the elementary school gibberish in which she speaks.

But this is not the case. Kamala’s popularity has been growing, or is at least staying the same, no matter how hard she runs away from questions and no matter how frenetically the media shields her.

Further, the inflation of abortion rights into a leading electoral issue should cause one to doubt the Fox News bromide that American voters are reasonable. Since the Dobbs decision that supposedly stripped women of their “reproductive rights,” more abortions have been performed in America than before. That Kamala Harris is now pinning her race on abortion as her “key issue” and is achieving success by doing so should lead us to question the rationality of about half the American electorate.

The fact that the Democratic candidates are tied and possibly ahead in a race against a former president who presided over an excellent economy, well-protected borders, and safe streets indicates how powerful the ubiquitous left has become. This is not a temporary blip in our political and cultural situation. It reflects long-established trends in our national life that go back at least as far as the 1960s.

It is naïve to believe we are not living through a government-driven cultural revolution, one that the media, the culture industry, and American schools are pushing nonstop. This transformation has influenced our politics profoundly, which makes me hesitate to designate Trump and Vance as the likely victors in the presidential election.

Even if “our guys” prevail and their party does better than expected in congressional races, the battle against an all-pervasive left remains. That left may even accelerate the warfare launched during Trump’s first term. Why would anyone think the left’s attempt to wear down its opposition would stop simply because the Republicans won some elections?

Trump’s victory would likely lead to well-planned riots and the further weaponization of the administrative state. Meanwhile, the media would be openly calling for Trump’s removal from office by any means. And oh yes, our adversaries would have ample financial resources to achieve their ends thanks to America’s woke capitalist class.

Although the other side may be obnoxious, let’s not underestimate their will to gain power nor their resourcefulness in going after what they want. If pointing that out means serving black pills, then I’ll gladly plead guilty.