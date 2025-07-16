Texas flood UPDATE: We have NEVER SEEN this before

A little over a week after the devastating flooding in the Texas Hill Country, over 120 residents have been confirmed dead, and over 100 are still missing.

Mercury One executive director J.P. Decker was on the ground in Texas, and while the circumstances couldn’t have been worse, what he saw was incredible.

“Walking through this area, there’s just regular locals and probably people from all around Texas just searching. I mean, they brought their own shovels, they brought their own pickaxes, and they’re just trying to, you know, help,” Decker tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

“There’s search and rescue teams from all over the country,” he continues, noting that it was much like the response in North Carolina.

“And you know, it’s interesting,” he says, “just talking with some of the locals about what they’re going through, and almost everyone said, ‘We’re Texans. We’re gonna get through it.’”

“We talked to all of our partners, and they said, ‘This is unlike any disaster we’ve ever seen.’ And some of them have been doing it for 15, 20 years. And they said the response from the administration helped us to be able to help them long-term,” he explains.

The National Guard was deployed as well as the Coast Guard, who Decker tells Glenn “got there within no time.”

“It’s cool to see when administrations do the job,” he says.

And it's not just the locals and state and federal government that’s helping out. Mercury One challenged their donors to raise $1 million — none of which would go to administrative costs — and they raised it within 48 hours.

“And usually with that, we do have to pay credit card fees. But the donors chose to pay $25,000 of fees to go help these people. And I think that alone tells you, one, how amazing our donors are, but how amazing your listeners are because they believe and they trust what we’re doing with the funds,” Decker says.

“You’re the first in, the last out every time,” Glenn responds, adding, “And it’s just so good.”

