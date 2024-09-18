Campaigns, not carnage: Political violence has no place in America

On July 8, President Joe Biden told a group of supporters, “It’s time to put Trump in a bull's-eye.” Five days later, President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, was tragically killed.

At 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced that President Trump was safe after gunshots were fired nearby. Just one hour later, as more details about the assassination attempt emerged, the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives posted: “Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025. We must stop them.”

These comments are not isolated incidents. They are part of a broader strategy by President Trump’s political opponents to smear him and incite fear among Americans. A Democratic congressman recently claimed on national television that President Trump is “destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated.”

Meanwhile, the mainstream media has become an enthusiastic echo chamber, falsely comparing Trump to a dangerous, evil dictator. A prestigious magazine depicted Trump as Adolf Hitler on its front cover, and another outlet published an opinion piece titled, “Yes, it’s okay to compare Trump to Hitler. Don’t let me stop you.”

This is exactly the kind of dangerous and deceptive rhetoric that nearly got President Trump killed — twice in two months — and it’s exactly what will lead America down a path of destruction if we’re not careful.

We are the United States of America, and in the United States of America, we don’t settle political differences with violence. We should have campaigns of ideas, not campaigns of character assassination.

In the 248 years of our nation’s history, Americans have thrived on a free and democratic process full of robust discussion. It’s how we elect our representatives, pass bipartisan legislation, and discover that there is indeed more that unites us than divides us.

Undoubtedly, our nation faces serious challenges, and there will be heated discussions about the best way to approach those challenges in the weeks and months ahead. As we prepare to elect a new president in less than 50 days, Americans will have many spirited conversations with their friends and neighbors. The halls of Congress will become a bit livelier with policy debates. But that’s where our differences should end.

In a span of two months, our 45th president and the current Republican nominee for president was nearly assassinated on two separate occasions. No matter what side of the aisle you’re on or who you’re voting for in November, this should deeply frighten you. Like me, I’m sure many Americans are pausing this week to think about where we are as a country.

This week, we were handed another powerful and disturbing reminder that violence takes way more than it gives. Republicans and Democrats alike have another chance to recommit to part of what makes America the best country on earth — robust and respectful discourse. Let’s get it right this time.