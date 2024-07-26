Democrats plan to keep the administrative state alive and kicking

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and several of her colleagues unveiled a new bill this week that they claim would “restore” powers of the administrative state after the Supreme Court scaled back unelected bureaucrats’ power in the landmark Chevron ruling.

The bill, called the Stop Corporate Capture Act, would essentially overturn the Supreme Court's landmark decision from June that ended Chevron deference, formerly a key tool for federal bureaucrats to make and enforce regulations. Chevron deference held that courts should defer to executive agency's interpretations of statutory ambiguities in laws pertaining to regulatory action.

Don't fall for the leftists' effort to spin these court rulings and restore power to their faceless bureaucratic pawns who do their bidding.

This is how they are spinning it. They are saying:

Giant corporations are using far-right, unelected judges to hijack our government and undermine the will of Congress. The Stop Corporate Capture Act will bring transparency and efficiency to the federal rulemaking process, and most importantly, will make sure corporate interest groups can’t substitute their preferences for the judgment of Congress and the expert agencies.

This is a total twisting of what is actually happening.

The Supreme Court’s overruling of the Chevron precedent declared that the administrative state is no longer our king. Experts no longer hold a superior position. This is America. We are all equal, and they cannot bypass Congress to create laws without our consent. If progressives and the deep state had a temple, half of the support beams holding up their ceiling snapped in half on that day.

But the Supreme Court wasn’t finished.

Just a few days later, they made another historic ruling. Here's how Reuters described it: “U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has broad immunity from prosecution.”

Allow me to translate: “The regime and deep state can’t just wake up one day and decide they want to imprison their political opponents.” That’s not who we are, and that’s what this case was really all about. The progressive and deep state temple’s pillars began to wobble.

Let’s fast forward to this historic week.

After Justice Clarence Thomas rightfully pointed out that the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel was unconstitutional, a federal judge in Florida tossed Trump’s classified documents case. Let’s put this in context. Biden’s White House was involved with this case from day one. His Department of Justice was consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration from the beginning, and, at the same time, Biden’s staffers were scurrying all over the East Coast attempting to track down his own missing classified documents.

The FBI staged photographs to make the act look worse than it was. They staged a crime scene at Mar-a-Lago. It was a political hit job from the start, and the message from the courts was clear: “We don’t imprison political opponents in the United States of America.”

Just consider what is currently happening. Feel the mood around the country right now. How did you feel just a few short months ago? The government was increasingly weaponizing against the people of this nation at a frightening rate. We were spiraling out of control. But everything began to materialize in the opposite. The courts are saying, “The buck stops here. The administrative state is not the unelected dictator of the American people. You cannot imprison your political opponents. Corruption won’t fly.”

