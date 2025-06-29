EXPOSED: Gavin Newsom's shocking ties to the Chinese mafia

Between his draconian COVID-19 lockdown measures and his progressive policies on transgenderism, abortion, and immigration, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is as deplorable as they come.

On top of his insidious progressivism, however, there’s something else that makes him one of the slimiest politicians in the country, something few are aware of: He’s got deep ties to communist China.

To get the scoop on Newsom’s entanglement in Chinese organized crime, Glenn Beck sat down with author and journalist Peter Schweizer, who revealed the California governor’s hidden financial ties to Chinese criminal networks.

“Gavin Newsom, governor of California, will not call out China on fentanyl,” says Schweizer, pointing to Newsom’s October 2023 visit to China, during which he refused to call out the communist nation for its role in America’s fentanyl crisis — specifically, its supply of precursor chemicals fueling California's opioid epidemic.

Newsom was criticized for missing an opportunity to address a pressing public health crisis, but Schweizer says his refusal to “finger-point” stems from his deep ties to China, which he’s reluctant to jeopardize.

“His history is a long association with Chinese organized crime figures,” he says. “When he was mayor of San Francisco, he appointed as the head of Chinatown economic development a guy who was a dragon head — that is a mafia leader in Chinese organized crime.”

Newsom also “gave taxpayer money from San Francisco to [another dragon head’s] nonprofit,” and “he had on his transition team yet another guy who was involved with Chinese organized crime who went to jail on a murder-for-hire plot,” says Schweizer.

Further, during Newsom’s San Francisco mayoral tenure, “he also set up something called ChinaSF to bring China investment dollars to San Francisco.” To establish ChinaSF, he partnered with “Vincent Lo” — a man “already publicly known to be associated with Chinese organized crime.” As a result of their partnership, “some of the early businesses that came and invested in San Francisco through this scheme were tied to Chinese organized crime,” Schweizer explains.

“This is different than the corruption I have seen in the past,” says Glenn. “This corruption leads to the destruction and the death — literal death — of Americans.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.