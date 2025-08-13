Did a COVID conspiracy turn a Christian preacher into an alleged Minnesota assassin?

Vance Boelter was a Christian preacher, father of five, and a former business adviser to two Democrat governors — and he’s now been accused of one of the most shocking killings in Minnesota history.

One Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband were shot dead, while another lawmaker and his wife were seriously injured.

And the alleged gunman’s story isn’t making total sense, so Blaze News investigative journalist Joe Hanneman is doing his best to change that .

“We’re just starting to get into some of the nitty-gritty details,” Hanneman tells BlazeTV host Jill Savage and investigative journalist Steve Baker on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“I spent about six weeks digging into his background, because this story, from the beginning, just simply did not make sense. This was not a career criminal. This was not a criminal at all,” Hanneman says.

“His entire life up until about the middle of May stands at great odds to what happened on June 14. And so I figured there just has to be a story behind that, something that would give us some clues,” he continues.

Hanneman then made contact with Boelter in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, through the jail’s messaging system.

“He and I spent the weekend texting back and forth, probably, I mean hundreds of texts. And he’s starting to unroll what he says is his story and the reason that he was at those houses that night, which, again, has another kind of bizarre twist to it — that he did not mean to shoot anyone. He didn’t plan to shoot anyone,” Hanneman explains.

“He was, he claims, going to make citizen arrests, and this was related to the clot shot. He was doing investigations, he said, for two years on the COVID-19 so-called vaccine and the deaths that it has caused,” he continues.

This is why Boelter claims he began working in the funeral industry.

“He says now that the reason for that is he was investigating these, what they call ‘sudden and unexpected.’ And that obviously, that’s been a big issue since the COVID-19 scamdemic came up,” Hanneman explains.

“So,” he adds, “I’m trying to peel this back with him. Slowly but surely, in 200 characters at a time on a text. So as long as he keeps talking, I hope to keep learning from him.”

