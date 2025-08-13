Man accused of shooting wheelchair-bound vet in scary clip over 'stolen valor' reportedly drove into Trump voter tent in 2020

A man accused of shooting a 68-year-old wheelchair-bound veteran at point-blank range over a "stolen valor" dispute in a shocking video recorded late last month reportedly drove a car into a tent of supporters of President Donald Trump during a 2020 Republican Party voter registration drive.

Around 4:10 p.m. on July 31, a shooting took place near Seattle's downtown waterfront area.

'He shot me!'

Citing public charging documents, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement, "In this case, the defendant approached the victim who was in a wheelchair on the boardwalk of the waterfront, near Starbucks, and he demanded the victim provide identification to prove his military status."

The charging documents added, "As the victim was taking out his wallet, the defendant removed a military patch from the victim's belongings. This caused the victim to arm himself with a knife. The defendant continued to demand the victim show him his ID, and the victim pulled out a holstered airsoft gun."

Jeffrey Sharp — a detective with the Seattle Police Department — noted in the police report obtained by Blaze News that 32-year-old Gregory Timm "accused" Harold James Powell of "stolen valor" and then "demanded Powell provide his identification."

The charging documents read, "Before the victim could even do anything with it, the defendant pulled out his handgun, pointed it at the victim, and shot him point-blank in the chest."

The police report noted that the gunman fired on the victim from approximately 12 feet away.

Detective Sharp stated, "I heard Powell state several times, 'He shot me!'"

Graphic video footage of the shooting can be seen here.

RELATED: 'I'm the guy you want to kill ... challenge accepted': Florida sheriff confronts man accused of threatening to murder him

Police said in a statement that two Fish and Wildlife officers who were near the shooting scene took the suspect into custody, after which Seattle police officers responded to the shooting and arrested the suspect. Law enforcement recovered a gun as evidence from the crime scene.

Powell — a disabled Navy veteran — suffered a gunshot wound on the right side of his chest, according to police.

The Seattle Fire Department administered medical assistance to Powell and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Sharp wrote in the police report that while driving Timm to King County Jail, the suspect made the following statement in an "excited" manner: "This guy pulled out a gun and said, 'You're not gonna run from this.'"

In charging documents obtained by Blaze News, the Superior Court of Washington for King County stated that Timm had "intent to inflict great bodily harm, did assault Harold James Powell with a firearm and force and means likely to produce great bodily harm or death."

'The only reason this administration was getting away with these atrocious crimes is because we were rolling over and taking it.'

"This was a completely unnecessary act of violence committed by the defendant to a vulnerable victim who was confined to his wheelchair," the charging documents read.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told Blaze News that Timm was charged with assault in the first degree. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison under Washington law.

Timm was detained at the King County Jail on $750,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the King County Courthouse.

Powell was released from the hospital Sunday.

The disabled Navy veteran said he was "more shocked than anything" and believed that he was going to die.

"I seen the slug. I can see the heat of the slug coming at me and then just, 'Boom!' Knocked me back," Powell told KIRO-TV.

He added, "I just got hit really hard right here in the chest where he hit me real close."

"I just went to, 'I'm gonna die, so let me call my family.' Forget everything else. It's just all I thought. I wasn't worried about nothing else," Powell remembered.

Powell said the bullet cracked his ribs but didn't hit any vital organs.

"[Doctors] didn't believe it — after all these X-rays, that I can live after being shot like that," the veteran revealed.

Timm made national headlines in February 2020 after driving a brown Chevrolet van into a Republican Party voter registration drive in Jacksonville, Florida. As Blaze News noted after the incident, Timm reportedly admitted to cops that he purposely ran into the tent because he "does not like President Trump." There were no injuries.

RELATED: Rampage video: Insane moment driver plows SUV into CarMax showroom leaving 8 injured, 2 in critical condition

"I honestly felt it was almost my duty to say something. The only reason this administration was getting away with these atrocious crimes is because we were rolling over and taking it," Timm said in court, according to KING-TV.

Afterward Trump said of the incident, "Be careful tough guys who you play with!"

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Timm was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

In 2021, Timm was convicted of second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, as reported by the New York Post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!