Rampage video: Insane moment driver plows SUV into CarMax showroom leaving 8 injured, 2 in critical condition

A viral video shows the insane moment when a driver plowed his car into a CarMax dealership showroom in southern California. The vehicle slammed into customers, leaving eight injured, including two who were in critical condition.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a customer at a CarMax dealership in Inglewood "had his vehicle appraised," according to CarMax.

'One sales representative got run over, his hand got crushed by the car.'

The Inglewood Police Department said a customer had a "business dispute," which NBC News said may have been the driver’s motive to go on the rampage.

The customer allegedly left the showroom, went to the parking lot, and got into a silver Subaru SUV.

Video shows the car reversing and ramming through a doorway of the CarMax showroom.

Mitchell Marshall — who allegedly witnessed the incident — told KCAL-TV he saw some people arguing before the mayhem ensued.

"So then he backed up, came this way, made a big U-turn and rammed it — not once but twice," Marshall said. "It was totally unnecessary, whatever was going on in there."

Another witness — Sim Wang — told KTTV-TV, "We suddenly saw a fight, fighting, it was really loud. Everyone was kind of worried, and security tried to stop the guy."

Wang said he saw the driver slam into people inside the showroom and that he almost became a victim himself.

"Suddenly, we heard shouting, glass cracking, and then there's the SUV running through the store — nearly just passed me by," Wang said.

Wang claimed, "One sales representative got run over, his hand got crushed by the car. I was there, it was so close to me ... it was two steps or five steps close to me. I was shouting, 'Move out! Move out!'"

The driver recklessly plowed through the showroom before speeding through a different doorway of the CarMax dealership.

KTLA-TV shared video of the vehicular rampage.

According to CarMax, the suspect hit and injured two employees and six customers. According to officials, the injuries ranged from body aches to serious head injuries.

The two people critically injured were taken to a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver fled the crime scene then drove less than a mile to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Ahmanson Recruit Training Center where he turned himself in to authorities, Inglewood Police Department Sgt. Cesar Jurado told the Los Angeles Times.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an intentional act.

CarMax — which buys and sells used cars – said it was "working with the authorities on the investigation" into this "terrible event."

NBC News reported that the suspect — who was not identified — faces multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon.

