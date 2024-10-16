Democrats use ‘Negro nagging’ to keep disobedient black men in line

Vice President Kamala Harris recently held a town hall in Detroit, and the best part about it was how she avoided speaking to black men in the familiar SIGN language — shame, insults, guilt, and nagging — that the left favors.

The event, hosted by “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God, didn’t reveal much new about the Democrats’ presidential nominee. It did, however, highlight Charlamagne’s role as more of a campaign surrogate than an objective journalist or political commentator. He framed Harris' campaign as a battle against two foes: Donald Trump and “misinformation.” He also asserted that the choice for voters in November is between Harris and “fascism.”

The professional 'Negro naggers' on the left will only intensify their attacks if Trump wins the election due to increased black male support.

Harris reiterated her recent policies aimed at black men, including marijuana legalization, but avoided the tongue-lashing her surrogates have grown accustomed to delivering. This approach benefits her campaign, yet it remains the exception on the left, not the rule.

Democrats and their media surrogates often engage in what some call “Negro nagging” to pressure uncooperative black men back into the fold. Barack Obama caused a stir with a public rebuke during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, chastising “the brothers” for considering sitting out the election or even voting for Donald Trump because they don’t want to support a female candidate.

Obama appears to believe that since more than 80% of black men voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, they should now automatically support Kamala Harris. This disregard for political independence also aligns with Joy Reid’s recent comment that black men who support Trump are fueling a “fascist groundswell.” Similarly, Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View,” labeled black Trump voters as “ridiculous” and “crazy” with nary an objection from her co-hosts.

This is not how you speak to people you hope to persuade. This is how you speak to people you believe you own.

I wouldn’t criticize a man for calling out his brother for cheating on his wife or abandoning his family. Being a husband and father comes with God-given responsibilities. However, no American has a moral obligation to vote for any particular party or candidate, and that holds true for black people and Democrats just as much as it does for white evangelicals and Republicans. One of the biggest problems in American politics today is that politicians have become far too comfortable with reversing roles. They act as if our job is to vote for them, when in reality, it’s their job to work for us.

This attitude is why progressive voices have been berating black men since the last presidential election. In 2020, Rutgers University professor Brittney Cooper called black men voting for Trump “traitorous MFs.” One Democratic congressional candidate claimed that one in five black men voted for Trump because “they hate black women.” In 2022, former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross even said black men in Georgia should “get in line” behind black women and vote for Stacey Abrams.

The Democrats clearly struggle with how they communicate with men, a problem that’s worsened by their obsession with race and identity. This is why they speak to disobedient black men with such disdain. My hope for this election cycle is that millions of black men will wake up to this reality. I also hope they embrace their role as political homewreckers.

The unholy alliance between black feminists and white liberals, formed in the 1960s, has wreaked havoc on both the black family and African-American political engagement for decades. In this political triangle, the government takes the role of the new patriarch, black women serve as the loyal spouse, and black men are treated like children under the care of their mother and her new boyfriend.

The professional “Negro naggers” on the left will only intensify their attacks if Trump wins the election due to increased black male support. That’s certainly one approach Democrats can take to address their problems, but it won’t work with black men who reject being treated like boys by women who didn’t birth them.