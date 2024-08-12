Does the 6th commandment apply to elections?

Almost a month ago, President Donald Trump miraculously escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Yet, within days, this horrific event was overshadowed by two others: Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and Kamala Harris being elevated, with much media fanfare, to the top of the Democratic Party ticket.

The corporate media now focuses on three main objectives: canonizing Harris, glossing over Biden’s obvious inability to continue as president, and keeping the intricately orchestrated attempt to execute a former president on the back burner.

As we learn from scripture, “The anger of man does not achieve the righteousness of God.” We can express our displeasure passionately but peacefully within the scope of the law.

Had the assassination of Trump succeeded, the entire country would have been thrown into turmoil. The deep state would have undoubtedly emerged from the shadows to crush any demonstrations against this unspeakable act, making its actions against the January 6 protesters seem mild by comparison.

Are the media mouthpieces of deep-state Democrats succeeding?

With each passing day, it seems more Americans are accepting the idea that since Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, it’s no big deal — never mind that two rally participants were seriously injured and one died heroically protecting his wife and daughter. People are dismissing the incident as politics as usual, assuming the Secret Service has learned its lesson and will at least try to do better in the future.

Letting our guard down

Not so fast. Remember, this was not the first time Trump was denied adequate security, and the result was death and destruction. Before the events of January 6, the president offered the National Guard to protect the Capitol. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned him down, and four patriots lost their lives that day. Even though Trump has been blamed for leading an insurrection on January 6, isn’t it odd that he wanted the Capitol to be protected by armed guards so that his “troops” could attack them with prayer books and rosaries and cardboard signs?

We have been asked to accept an awful lot these past four years, haven’t we?

But what if there had been a different version of events? What if it had been the Trump administration’s responsibility to protect a candidate challenging the president for election? If any candidate running against Trump was not able to receive adequate protection and an assassin even came close to killing him or her, would the press have simply fluffed it off? Would the media not rightly have exposed the dangerous actions posed by willful dereliction to safeguard his opponent or, worse, complicity in such a treasonous act?

Again, if the roles had been reversed, it is not hard to imagine that the media, politicians, and cultural elites led by hordes of Hollywood heavyweights, would not have labeled the Republican Party “a threat to democracy.” And anyone voting for Trump (who has already been tarred as a “literal Hitler”) would be considered an enemy of the state.

Instead, the very person second in command of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, has now been elevated as the party’s savior — and we are being told that she well-deserves that sacred mantle.

But where are the people who voted for Harris? Where is the Democratic Party’s democratic process?

Perhaps it is fitting that pundits are saying the Democrats enacted a coup to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential race. After all, it was a coup in the 2020 election that got him installed in the White House in the first place.

Besides the commandment stating “Thou shalt not murder,” the eighth commandment must also apply here, not only to individuals but to nations. “Thou shalt not steal” means our election process should be squeaky clean, with polling places and ballot boxes devoid of tampering.

American society, whether Christian or Jewish, has abided by the Ten Commandments in the past and must adhere to those basic tenets today. When one political party decides to break two of those rules to remain in power, every patriot must be willing to rise and end the tyranny.

Will we do it?

'Fight! Fight! Fight!' in a joyful way

As Howard Beale (played by Peter Finch) blurts out in that prophetic 1976 film “Network”: “First you’ve got to get mad!” Will we finally get mad enough as a country this election season to say along with Beale: “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

Of course, we need not and should not be violent in this conflict. As we learn from scripture, “The anger of man does not achieve the righteousness of God” (James 1:20). We can express our displeasure passionately but peacefully within the scope of the law.

Or will we sit back and let stealing an election — or even potentially looking the other way while a political rival is murdered — be the new norm in our once-great constitutional republic?