Facebook censored, the FBI lied ... and the GOP calls this a win?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a statement Monday acknowledging that Facebook actively censored information on COVID-19 and the Hunter Buden corruption scandal due to direct pressure from the federal government. Facts revealed by Elon Musk through the Twitter Files had already made it clear that government agencies like the FBI, CIA, and NSA were regularly demanding the censorship of American citizens by social media companies, but the letter that Zuckerberg sent to the House Judiciary Committee serves as the smoking gun.

The official Republican House Judiciary account on Twitter celebrated this admission as a victory for free speech, but nothing could be farther from the truth. Despite the admission that government actors used censorship to interfere in the 2020 election and silence dissent during the pandemic, no one faces criminal prosecution, and no one is getting fired. The only lesson the Democratic Party and deep state have learned is that censorship works.

The GOP is a fake opposition, powerless to prevent abusive manipulation by a modern Praetorian Guard.

Once the secret police start rigging elections, you must take swift action or things get bad fast. That is exactly what has happened in the United States, and no one in the GOP seems very interested in holding the FBI accountable.

Zuckerberg’s letter revealed that, leading up to the 2020 election, the FBI lied to Facebook executives by claiming that any story about the Biden family’s connection to the Ukrainian energy conglomerate Burisma was Russian disinformation. Facebook took the warning seriously and suppressed the story on its platform, denying millions of voters the information they needed to make an informed choice during the election.

Other social media companies took similar actions. Twitter went so far as locking the account of the New York Post for its story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. We now know the story was true, and the FBI knew it was true as well. However, the FBI wanted to rig the election in favor of Joe Biden, so agency officials used their position of power to lie to corporations that control the flow of information in the United States to influence the presidential contest.

Zuckerberg's apparent change of heart is, at least theoretically, great news. The billionaire wields enormous influence over how Americans interact with information. He also spent hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020 to reshape local election structures to favor the Democratic Party's machine politics, as Mollie Hemingway outlined in her book “Rigged.”

If Zuckerberg now feels compelled to admit his previous bias and commit to neutrality in the upcoming election, it could shift the results of a close contest by itself. Of course, it is entirely possible that Zuckerberg is lying and still sympathizes with the Democrats. However, if he feels pressured to play things closer to the middle, that is significant.

None of this should be seen as a win for the GOP and its representatives in Congress. Both FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Director Paul Abbate appeared to perjure themselves on live television during their testimony about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. We now know the FBI acted to influence the election by spreading lies to social media companies, which then censored critical information leading up to the 2020 election.

Democrats do not hesitate to bring charges against their political enemies, as shown by their efforts to imprison Donald Trump for the rest of his life on absurdly manufactured charges. Yet even when Republicans have direct evidence of wrongdoing by the FBI, the most their supporters can hope for is a social media post declaring a false victory. This feels like an embarrassing echo of George W. Bush’s “mission accomplished” speech during the War on Terror — though at least in that case, some jihadis were actually killed.

Some conservatives may not even know what constitutes a victory at this point, so let's make it clear: A victory occurs when those who violated the law and corrupted institutions critical to the rule of law are fired, impeached, or jailed. Simply revealing that the FBI lied to social media companies to manipulate the election and successfully install the preferred candidate, without any repercussions, is not a victory.

This admission shows that the GOP is a fake opposition, powerless to prevent abusive manipulation by a modern Praetorian Guard. Only life-altering consequences will stop the abusive actions of an elite class that feels entitled to shape the nation as its members see fit.

To call the FBI a rogue organization would be a misnomer. A rogue actor is one that is no longer operating in accordance with the will of the government. The FBI is not working against the wishes of the American government; it is instead shaping that very government from the top down. The FBI can lie about the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, lie to media organizations and censor critical information to alter the outcomes of elections, and intimidate and incarcerate the political opposition. This is rule by a police force, a reign defined by the ability to lie to and terrorize the American public.

By every available definition, this is tyranny.

Republicans are clearly afraid to challenge the FBI in any meaningful way. Donald Trump has not helped much either, as he seems more interested in building a shiny new headquarters for the federal police agency than in holding it accountable. Someone in the GOP needs to take this issue seriously, right now. The FBI must be dismantled from top to bottom, and those responsible must go to jail.

Without serious action, law and order in the United States will continue to degrade, and civil strife will increase. The right needs real political opposition, not the complicit clown show the Republicans have been running.