How censoring killers’ names could stop the school shooting epidemic

School shootings are a horrific subculture of American society, but life wasn’t always this way. Mere decades ago, it wasn’t uncommon for high schoolers to hunt before and after school, keeping their firearms in their trucks or lockers. Many schools had competitive shooting teams, but today that’s virtually unheard of.

So what changed? Put simply, media and Big Tech have fueled the school shooting crisis by giving these mass murderers fame both in the immediate aftermath of their evil deeds and eternally online. That needs to stop.

After a mass killing, the media understandably reports the facts. However, certain problematic reporting practices need to be controlled. For instance, after last year's Louisville bank shooting, the Daily Beast published a photo of the smiling mass murderer with the headline: “Louisville Bank Massacre Suspect ID’d as Varsity Hoop Star-Turned-Banker.” The racist Buffalo supermarket killer intentionally used an AR-15-style rifle to attract more media attention to his actions.

Since the Apalachee High School shooting earlier this month, the murderer’s name and face have frequently appeared in newspapers and TV headlines. A study found that from 2013 to 2017, seven mass killings garnered a combined $75 million in free media coverage. It also revealed that in many cases, mass murderers receive more media attention than Super Bowl or Academy Award winners.

The media must self-regulate information flow after shootings, as it does with suicides.

Dr. Jordan Peterson, a globally renowned psychologist, argues that reducing the notoriety of these killers could significantly decrease the occurrence of mass killings. Multiple peer-reviewed studies support this view, including one presented at the American Psychological Association’s 2016 convention, which discusses the “media contagion” or “copycat” effect.

While the media’s actions in many cases may be unintentional, the same cannot be said for Big Tech. A quick search of major online platforms reveals troubling details about the promotion mass killers receive. For instance, Google suggests searches for fan art, T-shirts, GIFs, and manifestos related to the 1999 Columbine High School killers — even on a child’s account with “safe search” enabled. Additionally, a search for the common name “Adam” brings up the Sandy Hook killer’s name and photograph among the top results.

The same is true of other killers and on other search engines such as Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. Searching for any of these topics will inevitably lead you to countless profiles, documentaries, and other media glorifying these killers. Is Big Tech intentionally pushing this for some unexplained reason? The public deserves a response.

Promoting the names, pictures, and fan followings of mass murderers grants them the infamy they seek. We recently learned that the Covenant School mass murderer aimed to carry out an atrocity that would have impressed the Columbine killers. Similarly, the Apalachee High School mass murderer idolized the Sandy Hook and Parkland killers.

Society must deny these killers the attention they crave. While it’s encouraging to see public figures like Elon Musk and platforms like X working to reduce the promotion of these violent acts, more action is needed.

Members of Congress have introduced a resolution urging the media to adopt responsible and voluntary journalistic practices to deny mass murderers the attention they seek. If the media were to embrace this approach, it could make a significant impact.

Voluntary actions by individuals or groups with large followings are not new. For decades, the media has exercised caution when publishing details about hostage situations, classified information, streakers, live event interruptions, and, as previously mentioned, suicides. Research and evidence suggest that mass public murders often resemble suicides, as the killers typically plan to die during the act. While the media usually handles the reporting of celebrity suicides responsibly, it often focuses intensely on the mechanisms of mass murder.

Some may try to use mass killings as political tools to further divide the nation, but others are seeking effective solutions that respect our civil liberties. America can do better, and members of the media and Big Tech have a crucial role in implementing meaningful reforms.