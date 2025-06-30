The fall of Andrew Cuomo: NYC chooses mass destruction over the same old corruption

Andrew Cuomo has suffered a humiliating loss against Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in a New York City mayoral primary upset — and considering Mamdani’s past actions and present beliefs, it is about as humiliating as it gets.

Not only did Mamdani explain that he plans to open government-run grocery stores in the city to combat inflation, but he also was called out for changing his accents based on his audience in a recent interview.

“On the subject of trust, you’ve adopted different speaking accents in different scenarios. Is there one that’s real and one that’s affected?” a reporter asked Mamdani on NBC.

“I would say, as any immigrant knows, having been born in Kampala, Uganda, and then raised in South Africa and moving here when I’m 7 years old, is there are different parts of my life,” Mamdani responded, adding, “Here in New York City, this is how I speak.”

However, the stark difference between his New York City accent and his African rapper accent have many scratching their heads, as they sound like two different people.

Mamdani also rapped in a Disney movie directed by his mother, and when asked about his role, he said, “Nepotism and hard work goes a long way.”

“This guy is pathetic in every single way, and I will say that having a socialist run the financial center of the world, our biggest and most crucial city, when it comes to so many different things,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says.

“But I can’t help but just enjoy the fact that we got to watch Andrew Cuomo fail, a horrible human being in every single way,” he continues. “He didn’t just lose an election; he lost to a 33-year-old zilch. A person who no one knew who they were two weeks ago, a giant nobody with no accomplishments and no plans for the future other than to destroy it.”

“And people are like, ‘Yeah, I’d rather have him than Andrew Cuomo,’” he says. “It’s very possibly true that his super-great style of corruption and killing old people and, you know, a grope-athon of younger employees might actually still be better than what Mamdani’s going to do.”

While not all of the horrible things Cuomo did affected everyone, Burguiere points out that Mamdani’s plans will actually affect everyone.

“I’m all the way in Texas. This no longer hits me to my core, but at some point, I’m going to have to deal with the consequences of what happened in New York,” he says.

“But right now, I’m just going to enjoy it,” he adds.

