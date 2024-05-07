How the deep state plans to foil Trump’s return

Eric Trump may be nursing an illusion that others who support his father’s presidential bid may have likewise embraced. He warns us that if Joe Biden becomes an ex-president, he could face criminal charges for storing cocaine in the White House. This will supposedly happen if the Supreme Court does not grant immunity to Donald Trump for his presidential activities, a judgment that might ironically benefit his opponent.

Unfortunately, Biden, his profligate son Hunter, and Democratic operatives in the surveillance state might never get their comeuppance, even if Trump gets back into the White House. The cycle of revenge, as I argued last week, may never unfold because the Democrats, their plants in the deep state and judiciary, and what Trump appropriately calls “the fake media” will make sure their guys are safe.

As long as Democrats control the apparatus of government, communications, Big Tech, and educational institutions, they’ll remain in charge of the country.

Let’s not get carried away with how the corporate press here or in other Western countries moan over the dire consequences of a Trump victory. Although I would warmly welcome some of the vindictive acts the Bad Orange Man would supposedly unleash, I think that an electorally triumphant Trump will be hemmed in by ruthless enemies. Many of his adversaries, particularly those within the federal government, would already be gone if Trump during his first term had energetically drained the swamp — that is, the one Barack Obama filled so energetically with fanatically partisan appointees.

Keep in mind that the two national parties have very different strategic goals. The Republicans seem entirely focused on an electoral victory for their presidential candidate. If Trump pulls out the election, and particularly if he can help other Republicans win, then the party will have achieved its most critical goal.

The Democrats by contrast are playing a longer game. They may attempt everything possible, both legal and illegal, to hold on to the presidency, even with a palpably unfit candidate, but that isn’t their key goal. Trump’s success would signify nothing more than a minor interruption in pursuing the Democrats’ long-term strategy, which is creating a one-party, globalist state.

As long as the Democrats continue to control the apparatus of government, communications, most of Big Tech, and educational institutions, they’ll remain in charge of the country. They’ll keep our borders open down to election day to fill the country with future Democratic voters. Furthermore, Biden’s recently unveiled plan to dump Gazans into the country may be intended to give his party even more votes.

The Biden family will likely get away with all its crimes as Democratic loyalist attorneys like Abbe Lowell continue to rush to their aid. Providing that the Bidens have their crimes dealt with in safe Democratic districts, where the judges slavishly serve the party that appointed them, this morally compromised family may get off scot-free. Any attempt to punish them or their party lackeys will most definitely incur the loud disapproval of the “fake media.” This same “information source” will also go ballistic if any of the illegal aliens, including the criminals among them, are kicked out of the country.

Hans von Spakovsky and Molly Hemingway have detailed how Big Tech has deplatformed and censored conservatives. The left-wing Democratic activists who run these operations have been able to disguise themselves as the providers of open forums for debate, which is a gross misrepresentation of what they really do. They are vehicles of social manipulation, which threaten electoral integrity, a situation that was all too obvious with how the media giants kept Hunter Biden’s legal problems from being discussed in the run-up to the 2020 election.

These manipulators will continue their work even if despite their best efforts, Trump is re-elected. The question then becomes: What exactly will a Republican president and (in the best of circumstances) a cooperative Congress do to force tech companies to behave in a more evenhanded and non-insidious manner? Past Republican scolding of Mark Zuckerberg and his ilk have not caused a significant change in the way these tech giants use their power to advance leftism.

The Democrats will not cease to be our rulers, no matter how the election turns out in November, unless a Trump administration does something to take back the reins of power.

Democratic party leaders, I assume, fully understand this. Presumably, they know who’s really in charge better than those Hollywood opinionators and dim bulbs in the state media who may actually believe that a second Trump term will turn the U.S. into a fascist state.

The relevant question here is not what Trump can do to attract bipartisan support but what he can do to avoid getting kicked around by a protected opposition for a second term. He and his team must devise plans to prevent that from happening. Such plans should include possible ways of removing hostile forces from public administration and methods for forcing the media into controlling its blatant and abusive partisanship. These priorities must not be deferred or put aside, whatever else the Republican establishment may demand of their re-elected president.