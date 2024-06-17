Hypocrisy exposed: Jillian Michaels’ rant on 'crazy California'

So, there’s this story going around right now with Sage Steele — who basically got disbarred at ESPN for wrong think — interviewing Jillian Michaels, fitness guru and former host of "The Biggest Loser."

Michaels goes on and on about how she had to leave California because of how crazy it has become and that the last straw was if a grown man came up to her son and essentially started grooming him into a pederasty same-sex relationship, that would not be deemed illegal.

The reality is that California took the decadent premise that Jillian Michaels lives her own life by and followed it to its natural, damnable conclusion.

Damn right, that’s crazy! She would want to shoot such a man, Michaels said, as well as a lot of other things subscribers to my show would readily endorse.

Except there’s this: Michaels has been married to another woman since July 2022. Now, hold that thought for a moment while I tell you another story.

Last week I had a different woman, who claimed to be conservative on her X bio and has tens of thousands of followers, proceed to scold me for mentioning how the prime minister of Italy had a child out of wedlock well into her 40s. It was a long-term, committed relationship, I was told. Don’t judge blah blah blah.



Did I miss a memo? Is the official conservative position now the same one that Gloria Steinem held in the 1970s?



Now, to be sure, I wasn't a virgin on my wedding night. I wasn't anything close. My wife wasn't a virgin on her wedding night, either. We most definitely were living in sin, so this isn’t about being holier-than-thou.

This is about truth.

If you look at the statistics, the odds that my wife and I were still going to be married, doing things the way we did it, without the spiritual conversion we ultimately had, were extremely low. And the odds that our children were going to end up in a broken home were extremely high, as they were for me when I was born out of wedlock to a 15-year-old mom.

Even with our own spiritual conversion, my wife and I still almost couldn't keep our marriage together, but, by God's grace, we have endured and even flourished. That’s a testament to the power of faith, and with Christianity, there's always room for a comeback.



But before there's a comeback, you need to know exactly what it is you must come back from. Does that sound like Jillian Michaels or the gal on X? Do they seem over the target for bringing about lasting cultural or personal revival?

Benjamin Franklin forced his wife to raise another woman’s baby, and Thomas Jefferson may have had sexual relations with one of his slaves, but they weren’t publicly endorsing their behavior as normal or good. In fact, the heathen Franklin said the opposite. He held that of all the religious teachings in the world he had studied, no moral code was superior to the teachings of Jesus Christ.



There's some humility, a recognition that God is God, and I am not. So again, I ask you: What collective standards are modern sages like Michaels and the Twitter/X gal hoping to rebuild society around as each one clearly pushes aside the fundamental things of God?



The reality is that the state of California took the decadent and revisionist premise that Jillian Michaels lives her own life by and followed it to its natural, damnable conclusion. Yes, folks, the woke mob is more consistent than she is! Did she think she could only slide halfway down the slope to Gomorrah and just get comfortable in her own private Idaho?

Of course, that can never work, no matter how well-intentioned her partial awakening is now. She moved out of California. So what? The real question is how much of California did she take with her and won’t let go of?

The only thing that beats bad religion is the right one. The idols must be smashed.

All of them.