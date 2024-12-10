January 6 clemency can’t undo years of trauma

“Your lives are going to be great. They will be great. I promise.” Those were Donald Trump’s words to the children of a few of the January 6 defendants who are languishing in prison.

As we anticipate January 20, a date that signifies the potential for essential pardons and clemency for those unjustly treated in connection with January 6, we must acknowledge that the pain will not end with presidential pardons. While they may offer some relief, they cannot undo the suffering endured by these defendants and their families over the past four years.

The unjust imprisonment and legal battles faced by President Trump, his supporters, and the everyday Americans who traveled to Washington, D.C., to show their admiration for a president they deeply respect cannot be ignored.

Americans must understand the gravity of the campaign against President Trump and his supporters, as well as the relentless targeting of those who share his views.

In early 2021, shortly after the events of January 6, the FBI conducted violent pre-dawn raids on the homes of Trump supporters. These raids, orchestrated by the Biden administration, were a show of force by the Department of Justice. The scenes were alarming: Women were held at gunpoint, and children were jolted awake by the sound of doors being smashed and flash-bang grenades detonating in their bedrooms.

One particularly horrifying incident involved a family whose home was raided with such brutality that flash-bangs set their bathroom on fire. As smoke engulfed their home, the family was forced to crawl on the floor to escape. While clemency may provide some relief to those affected, it cannot undo the trauma or erase the lasting scars inflicted on these families by these harrowing experiences.

President Donald Trump (center) poses with children of January 6 defendants at a fundraiser for the Patriot Freedom Project on June 13, 2023 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photo by Lexie Mink

The politically charged and violent actions taken against a former president and his supporters should alarm all Americans, regardless of their political views. Targeting a former president with politically motivated actions is unacceptable and undermines the principles of justice. Over the past four years, we’ve watched as President Trump, his family, and his supporters endure relentless legal battles. President Trump has stood as a singular voice in this nation, advocating for the unjustly imprisoned Americans linked to the events of January 6.

One particularly moving moment was when one of us brought the children of January 6 defendants to meet President Trump. His reassurance to these children, telling them they “will be OK and would have a great life,” was profound. He expressed his unwavering commitment to “free the January 6 hostages.” Few understand political persecution as deeply as President Trump, and despite his own struggles, he has shown empathy for these families, prioritizing their well-being and vowing to fight on their behalf.

The Trump Justice Department and Congress need to conduct a thorough investigation into the unlawful detention of nonviolent January 6 protestors. Many of these individuals, with no prior criminal records, were denied bail and subjected to unjust treatment. Americans must understand the gravity of the campaign against President Trump and his supporters, as well as the relentless targeting of those who share his views.

While it’s true that some individuals crossed the line on January 6, they do not represent the majority. Violence against law enforcement cannot be tolerated, but it’s equally important to recognize that the actions of a few have unfairly stigmatized an entire group. We live in a nation that values freedom of speech, expression, and religion. Yet many January 6 defendants have been wrongfully charged, tried, and convicted based solely on their beliefs, jokes, or even their reading materials. This undermines the very freedoms that define our country.

The Biden Justice Department appears to have disregarded a core American principle: we are a nation that values freedom, where individuals should not be imprisoned for their political beliefs. The tyranny displayed since President Trump’s 2016 election victory cannot be ignored. For far too long, our country has operated under a two-tier justice system, and this must end. No president, former or current, nor his supporters should ever endure the prolonged and politically driven legal battles we have witnessed.

As the holiday season approaches, we urge you to keep the January 6 defendants and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Let us especially remember the many children who will spend this time separated from their mothers and fathers.

On January 20, when Donald Trump takes the oath of office, many Americans will see those words as a renewed source of hope. That moment cannot come soon enough.