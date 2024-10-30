Kamala’s anti-Trump rhetoric shows her true agenda: Silencing dissent

Last week, I saw one of the most horrifying things I have ever witnessed in the world of propaganda: Kamala Harris and John Kelly’s blatant distortion of Donald Trump’s words to an alarming degree. I just published a book about propaganda, and having researched this topic as of late, I’m deeply troubled by what I saw. This goes beyond typical political spin. It’s part of a dangerous narrative that goes after Trump, our Constitution, and ultimately, you.

Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, made the same claim that the left has been making against Trump since the very beginning and has been escalating in recent weeks: that Trump is a fascist, drawing comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

The most unsettling part of Harris’ statement is how it smears not only Trump but also everyone who supports him.

Harris leapt at the opportunity to use this fodder for her campaign, claiming Trump wanted “generals like Adolf Hitler had,” implying that he desires a military loyal to him rather than to the Constitution. This accusation is not only unsubstantiated but also a direct insult to the very concept of the American military’s loyalty to the Constitution, a principle that sets us apart from authoritarian regimes.

Let’s be clear: In the United States, our military pledges allegiance to the Constitution, not to any individual. Service members take an oath to defend the Constitution and can reject unlawful orders. I believe Kelly was fired by Trump and that this PR stunt in Harris’ campaign is his pitiful attempt at seeking vengeance for his bruised pride.

If Trump had indeed said such a thing, Kelly as chief of staff would have been duty-bound to bring it before the American people immediately. Why are we hearing about this claim years later? Why wait until 2024 amid the Democrats’ growing campaign panic? This is clearly just another campaign tactic without any corroborating evidence.

Harris suggests that Trump would “abandon the Constitution” and accuses him of smearing his fellow Americans as “the enemy within.” She overlooks that Trump, like Abraham Lincoln, has used “the enemy within” to describe internal threats. “If destruction be our lot,” Lincoln warned, “we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”

In other words, the real threat comes from abandoning the nation’s foundational values. Many Americans, regardless of political affiliation, fear internal forces are pulling the country apart. Harris is the puppet of those forces.

The most unsettling part of Harris’ statement is how it smears not only Trump but also everyone who supports him. She claims that Trump would go after anyone who disagrees with him — a blatantly false accusation. In reality, her own party and the machine behind her campaign have been censoring and silencing those who challenge their narrative. If you questioned the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines and lockdowns, raised concerns about election integrity, or criticized the revolving door between Big Pharma, Big Food, and the FDA, you became a target of censorship. This is why they are targeting figures like Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who openly challenge their agenda.

Harris’ rhetoric crosses a line. She is perfectly comfortable telling blatant lies, no matter their repercussions, so long as it benefits her campaign. If she did it to Trump, she will do it to you. If the machine goes after Elon, Tulsi, and RFK Jr., it will go after you.

This election season isn’t merely about Trump and his allies. This is about whether we will give power to the same political machine that has actively worked to discredit you and silence you for an additional four years. The decision is yours on November 5.

