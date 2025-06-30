Male prostitutes and pastries: Your tax dollars at work

On June 25, following House passage and pending Senate review, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought addressed the Senate Appropriations Committee and defended the $9.4 billion rescissions package that will slash misleading and wasteful foreign aid.

Vought couldn’t have been more frank about how taxpayer dollars were being spent overseas and highlighted how the most revolting causes were nefariously hidden behind program titles intentionally designed to conceal the truth.

Pat Gray, BlazeTV host of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” impressed by Vought’s candor, plays the clip of his blunt testimony.

“It is critical that this body and the American people writ large understand that many foreign aid programs use benevolent sounding titles to hide truly appalling activity that is not in line with American interest,” he said, before listing several examples.

“Under the guise of so-called preventative care within PEPFAR program [The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief], Americans have been funding the following: $5.5 million to LGBTQ advocacy in Uganda, $800,000 for transgender people, sex workers, and their clients in Nepal; $3.6 [million] for LGBTQ activism, free training in pastry cooking, psychosocial counseling, a cyber cafe, and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti; $1.1 million to produce gender transformation in diverse social and behavior change report, which advocates against ‘gender blindness.’”

“Most Americans would be shocked and appalled to learn that their tax dollars — money they thought was going to medical care — was actually going to far-left activism, population control, and sex workers,” said Vought, reassuring that legitimate “life-saving treatment” would not be impacted by the rescissions package.

But he wasn’t done listing out the so-called humanitarian programs that received American tax dollars.

“Other examples of the type of spending proposed for rescissions are almost comically wasteful,” he continued. “For example, complex crisis funding money went to voter ID in Haiti; development assistance funding has been used for net zero cities in Mexico, electric buses in Rwanda, and cricket powder in Madagascar.”

“Global health money went to the International Planned Parenthood Foundation and UNFPA,” other funds “went to social media mentorship in Serbia and Belarus,” and “the Clean Technology Fund was used for wind farms in Ukraine,” he continued.

“The American people didn't fund this; they didn't intend to at least. ... The American people voted for change. President Trump stands ready to put our fiscal house back in order and put the American taxpayer first,” he concluded.

“Wow, that is stunning,” says Pat.

To see the footage of Vought’s testimony and hear more of Pat’s commentary, watch the video above.

