Lack of transparency exposes clear FBI bias

On March 27, 2023, Audrey Hale perpetrated a mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Hale, a 28-year-old woman and former student at the school, murdered three 9-year-old children and three school employees at random before Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers ably responded and bested her in a gunfight.

Details quickly emerged that Hale identified as “transgender” and used the male name “Aiden.” The MNPD still leads the shooting investigation and has yet to provide the public with any official information about Hale’s motives. According to court filings, Hale left behind a suicide note, 20 journals, and a “memoir.” When insiders leaked three images from Hale’s writing to podcast host Steven Crowder in November, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell directed an investigation, and MNPD placed seven police officers on administrative leave.

The Nashville Police justify their obfuscation by citing policy to refrain from revealing details of an ongoing investigation. The rationale is easily subverted by the fact that Hale is dead and there is no risk to her presumption of innocence. Moreover, public safety and the necessity to prevent future, similar mass shootings unquestionably outweigh privacy concerns voiced by some Covenant School parents.

Uncovering Hale’s motives is critical to fully investigate the shooting. In light of her self-identification as “transgender,” an obvious consideration is any biases Hale harbored against Christians who traditionally eschew the notion that humans can overcome genetics to change their sex via hormone therapy and surgery. Such bias would qualify Hale’s actions last March as a federal hate crime and demand participation by America’s premier law enforcement agency on the subject: the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI routinely advertises its willingness and enthusiasm to pursue hate crime investigations and began reviewing Hale’s writings as early as May 2023. But like the MNPD, the FBI has yet to offer any speculation as to whether Hale bore any anti-Christian animus.

Why so much secrecy? FBI Director Christopher Wray routinely pledges full transparency from his agency. The problem is rooted in pro-LGBTQ+ bias permeating throughout the agency and guiding its actions to the detriment of the American people the FBI is duty-bound to protect against fraud and force.

Like the rest of the federal government, the FBI is wholly given over to the LGBTQ+ agenda that holds almost every institution in the country hostage. But rather than token participation, the FBI proactively endorses the radical ideology. The bureau flies a rainbow flag outside its headquarters, specifically recruits employees from LGBTQ+ events, and dutifully pledges support every June. Last year, Wray even honored avowed satanist and occultist Demetre Daskalakis with an award.

So it’s understandable — and tragic — that a historically revered institution like the FBI would refuse to enlighten the country as to the basic facts its special agents have unearthed from the contents of Hale’s writings.

Sadly, the FBI’s lack of transparency on this issue lays bare its own transparent biases. It is safe to assume that if Hale’s manifesto exonerated her of fostering anti-Christian prejudice or demonstrated anything other than a tragically demented and disturbed mind captured in the throes of psychological disturbance manifesting as “transgenderism,” the FBI would dutifully offer a full report to the American people.

Last week, as part of a lawsuit filed under the Freedom of Information Act by the Tennessee Star, federal Judge Aleta Trauger ordered the FBI to deliver copies of Hale’s writings to the court. In contravention to its stated commitment to transparency, the FBI seeks to dismiss the lawsuit. Trauger will review the material and decide if it should be made public.

Trauger must unveil this information to the country. Public safety within our schools is a paramount concern necessitating a full assessment of the threats and vulnerabilities to our children. But equally important is the extent which America’s premier law enforcement agency is captured by the radical LGBTQ+ agenda. Federal law enforcement must stand for equal justice, due process, and the rule of law. Americans deserve to know if the FBI abandoned these principles in deference to an intersectional hierarchy prioritizing transgender mass shooters above innocents at a Christian school.

A full year has elapsed since the atrocity at the Covenant School, and we have few answers about why it happened. Transparency delayed is truth denied, and America should not endure another minute under the oppression of a woke and weaponized FBI hell-bent on protecting its allies and targeting its perceived political foes.